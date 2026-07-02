Clock ticking to get Gqeberha ready for huge lifesaving event

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The Newton Park Swimming Pool is closed but the renovations that were supposed to be completed there by the end of July have not even started

The Lifesaving World Championships, due to take place in Gqeberha in November, could be at risk as the required renovation of the Newton Park Swimming Pool, scheduled to finish at the end of July, is yet to begin.

The event is anticipated to generate R350m for Nelson Mandela Bay, with thousands of competitors from more than 40 countries expected to descend on the Friendly City.

It is scheduled to run from November 25 to December 13, with ocean and beach races taking place at Kings Beach and flat water races in the Newton Park Swimming Pool.

Lifesaving South Africa (LSA) made the winning bid for SA to host the event after Morocco admitted it was unable to build the requisite Olympic-size swimming pool in time — with it being announced in July 2025 that they had been successful.

The municipality has, however, said the venue would be ready to host the event.

While acknowledging the delay and admitting that renovations were initially intended to be completed by the end of the month, it said funds had been ringfenced for the renovations.

Bay-based LSA director of sport Craig van Rooyen, who is spearheading organisation of the event, said on Tuesday he had been battling to get updates from the metro and was worried that the renovations had not yet begun.

“It is of great concern to us that the work has not yet commenced as we were under the impression it should have been completed by end July, and we only have four months to finalise all the event requirements.

“Many athletes and teams have already, meanwhile, made arrangements to attend.

“There has been a serious investment made into Nelson Mandela Bay tourism already.

“The event requires the use of a pool with certain standards and specifications.

“If the Newton Park pool repairs are not complete it places the event at risk.”

The situation follows the Ironman African Championship saga, where Ironman confirmed in June it was relocating its flagship ultra-distance triathlon out of Nelson Mandela Bay.

The race, which has been a hugely lucrative event for the Bay, has been held in Gqeberha for the past 21 years.

The city will now host the half Ironman race, which is popular but attracts far fewer foreign athletes.

At the time, Ironman said the reason for the move was simply linked to freshening up the main race with a new venue, but some insiders said the metro’s failure to repair infrastructure and the lack of responsiveness of officials were to blame.

Van Rooyen said LSA had initially sat down with the metro in July 2025 to discuss the big event after the news of the winning bid had come through.

“It was pointed out to us that the pool would be closed from the end of April for three months for annual repairs and maintenance.

“Our understanding was they would be focusing on the repair of some grouting and tiling especially.

“After our discussions, they agreed they would also during this period install starting blocks and an ETD [electronic timing device] system, both of which would be essential for the world champs event.”

He said the timing system comprised electronic pads at the end of each lane which allowed the swimmers to stop the clock the moment they touched the wall.

“The alternative is to have three timing officials per lane, which is the international stipulation.

“That would mean a total of 24 extra officials and a big increase in logistics and costs.

“We also asked for some basics including painting and lighting to be improved and it was agreed that this would be included in the renovations.”

He said it was recognised at the time that besides the immediate necessity of these additions and improvements, they would be positive additions for the pool and future events going forward.

Van Rooyen said LSA was gaining nothing financially from the event.

“It’s in fact going to cost us R30m to run the event, which includes covering everything from the bid fee to service providers, equipment and marketing.

“The big beneficiary is Nelson Mandela Bay as the host city — the many local businesses which will be contracted as service providers and most of all the tourism industry, especially in terms of accommodation, transport and restaurants.

“Our world champs will see 2,000 local competitors and over 3,000 from overseas, from over 40 countries, competing in both pool and surf for 19 days.

“The financial forecast is the event will bring in over R350m to Nelson Mandela Bay,” he said.

“We also have several legacy and development programmes that will be run well into the future, including water smart and drowning prevention programmes in disadvantaged areas within the metro and rural areas further afield.”

He said there was still lots of work to be done throughout the city, including the renovation of the Newton Park pool, in preparation for the event.

When a Herald team visited the pool on Tuesday afternoon it was closed up but there was no sign of any renovation work under way.

A security guard who patrols the area said the property had been closed for at least two months.

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said the event presented the Bay with an excellent opportunity and the metro needed to step up to the plate.

“If the metro is to retain and attract major events such as the Lifesaving World Championships, it is vital that municipal facilities and amenities are maintained and upgraded in line with standards that align with such international events.

“As we have seen with the loss of the Ironman African Championship, events of this scale require more than natural beauty and a favourable climate.”

She said they required safe and bacteria-free swimming conditions, clean beaches, safety and security, good quality roads and reliable infrastructure with regard to water, sanitation and electricity.

“They also require well-maintained municipal facilities such as swimming pools and ablutions, and a city administration capable of delivering a positive experience for visitors.

“Hosting events like the Lifesaving World Championships provides the metro with a wonderful opportunity to generate economic spin-off benefits for our economy and, very importantly, the creation of jobs.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the municipality recognised the boost the championships would give to the city and acknowledged the renovation delays but emphasised that these would be overcome with time to spare.

“The municipality holds the championship in high regard and is committed to ensuring its successful hosting,” he said.

“The renovations were scheduled to commence on April 1 2026, with completion anticipated by July 2026.

“The project has experienced delays due to procurement and project implementation processes.

“The municipality remains confident that the renovations will be completed well ahead of the Lifesaving World Championships.

“It is estimated that the construction will take approximately two months, allowing sufficient time for completion and final inspections before the event commences in November 2026.”

Soyaya said the renovations would include repairs to the pool basin, the replacement of tiling and other infrastructure improvements necessary to meet safety and operational requirements, as well as an ETD system or starting blocks.

“A budget of R9m … from within the municipality’s approved capital budget … has been allocated for the project.

“At this stage, the final cost of the renovations cannot yet be confirmed as it will depend on the final scope of work to be completed.”

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