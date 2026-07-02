Hubs of Convergence bring second and tertiary education together

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Some of the Westville High School pupils who were part of the Learner Incubation Programme hosted by Nelson Mandela University

In an effort to bridge the gap between secondary and tertiary education, Nelson Mandela University’s (NMU) Hubs of Convergence recently provided a group of Westville High School with first-hand exposure to a variety of career pathways.

The annual Learner Incubation Programme forms part of the university’s commitment to community engagement and social cohesion by creating opportunities for knowledge exchange between the institution and local schools.

Through engaging experiences, the recent group of 30 grade 11 pupils gained valuable insight into university life, explored potential career options and interacted with professionals working across a range of disciplines.

The pupils were divided into groups and placed across the university’s South, North and Missionvale campuses, where they visited several academic departments and specialised facilities.

Participating departments included the Psychological Clinic, Medical School, Universal Accessibility and Disability Services, the Department of Education, Marketing and Communication, the Renewable Energy Laboratory and The Dome at the Ocean Sciences Campus.

At each department, pupils participated in interactive demonstrations, guided tours and discussions with academics, researchers and staff, giving them a practical understanding of the work carried out in each field.

“From exploring cutting-edge technology and scientific equipment to learning how professionals in healthcare, education, psychology, communication, renewable energy and disability support contribute to society, learners were encouraged to ask questions, engage with experts and envision themselves in future careers,” NMU said in a statement.

“Career guidance formed a central part of the programme, with University staff sharing advice on subject choices, tertiary education pathways, and the skills required to succeed in various professions.

“These conversations provided learners with greater clarity as they begin making important decisions about their academic and professional futures.”

The programme concluded with a visit to The Dome at the Ocean Sciences Campus, where pupils experienced demonstrations and engaged with specialised equipment, exposing them to the exciting possibilities within science, technology and innovation.

“By creating opportunities for learners to experience university life before completing high school, the Learner Incubation Programme continues to inspire confidence, broaden aspirations, and strengthen the connection between Nelson Mandela University and surrounding communities.”

In addition to the career exposure initiative, the programme equips pupils with the knowledge, motivation, and support needed to make informed decisions about their futures.

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