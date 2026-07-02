Makhanda coping with influx of festival guests

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An alternative market in Makhanda’s city centre offers festival visitors all sorts of clothing, handbags, toys and food

As Makhanda hosts thousands of visitors for the National Arts Festival, the Makana municipality is facing growing scrutiny over its financial position and ongoing service delivery challenges.

Opposition councillors have raised concerns about the municipality’s budget management, including reported financial constraints, alongside proposals to increase senior managers’ salaries despite claims of limited available funds.

This as the municipality continues to grapple with infrastructure pressures including water supply and water quality issues during one of the town’s busiest tourism and cultural periods.

However, the Makana municipality said extensive preparations had been made to ensure uninterrupted service delivery during the National Arts Festival, with contingency plans in place across key departments, including water, sanitation, electricity and public safety.

Municipal spokesperson Anele Mjekula said the municipality had worked with stakeholders to develop a comprehensive plan aimed at maintaining essential services throughout the festival period.

“Extensive preparations have been made to ensure that all necessary municipal services are in place and a contingency plan has been prepared to deal with any eventualities.

“Working together with all stakeholders has ensured that the municipality has put together a comprehensive service delivery contingency plan which encompasses all areas of operations to ensure that there is uninterrupted delivery of water, sanitation, electricity, cleaning of the city and efficient traffic services beyond the period of the National Arts Festival,” Mjekula said.

He said the municipality’s water supply system was currently stable across both the eastern and western areas of Makhanda with shift teams, standby plumbers, water tankers and network crews being deployed to respond to leaks, bursts and other emergencies while ensuring reservoirs remained at adequate levels throughout the festival.

However, some local businesses said water-related challenges continued to affect their day-to-day operations.

Among them was Craig Mason, owner of Lads’ Corner in Makhanda, who said ongoing water supply problems had made it more difficult and costly to operate his restaurant.

“When there is no water, it immediately affects everything in the restaurant.

“There is no washing up, no proper cleaning of glasses and plates, and even the toilets cannot run properly.

“I am in a somewhat fortunate position because we are in a low-lying area, so when it rains, it does help a bit.

“The tap water in Makanda is also not drinkable, so we cannot use it in the kitchen at all.

“Customers cannot just have tap water, and we have to provide bottled water, and even for coffee, we cannot use tap water, so that also has to be bought in.

“We end up having to buy water, which can end up being very expensive for us,” Mason said.

According to DA Ward 4 councillor Geoff Embling, a supplementary item proposing salary adjustments and backpay was tabled shortly before a council meeting in May, prompting public criticism and protest action outside City Hall.

“The municipality only receives a portion of what it bills, so every now and again the finance department knows that it will have to write off various amounts of debt owed to it.

“This is known as debt impairment, which is classified as an expense to the municipality.

“The debt impairment reversal of about R528m meant that Makana had previously written off old debt, and then the write-off was reversed, meaning that Makana ‘unwrote’ the debt which it had previously written off,” he said.

National Arts Festival chief executive Monica Newton said the festival had not experienced any disruptions to essential services and that contingency measures remained in place should any issues arise.

“We are pleased to report that the festival has, to date, had no issues with water, electricity or services.

“The festival is part of a joint operating committee that meets daily to assess risks, problems and solutions.

“This is a group of stakeholders that includes our operations team, the municipality and SAPS.

“There are clear plans in place should there be any issues and there are backup water and power supply sources should there be a temporary problem,” Newton said.

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