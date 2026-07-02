New initiative puts nutritional boost on menu at Gqeberha school

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At the launch of the Nutritional Boost initiative are, from left, Coega Primary School principal Vuyisile Mbombela, SuperSPAR Bluewater Bay manager Eddie Langley, SPAR EC sponsorship controller Honey Koba, Blue Ribbon bread mascot Jabu, Blue Ribbon brand ambassador Tsepo Seleke and teacher Emily-Jane Nosipho Mame

In an environment where a new day does not guarantee a decent meal, a local retailer has stepped in to ensure Coega Primary School pupils receive enough food for thought through the launch of the Nutritional Boost initiative.

In an effort to improve the nutritional needs of hundreds of primary school pupils, SPAR Eastern Cape has stepped in at the school where one of its retailers, SuperSPAR Bluewater Bay, will provide each child with two meals per day for an initial period of six months.

The pupils will receive mielie meal, oats or Maltabella porridge for breakfast and dishes such as pilchards and rice or stew and rice for lunch.

Principal Vuyisile Mbombela said having food at home every day was by no means a certainty for more than 1,000 of the school’s 1,400 pupils.

“Most households are poverty-stricken,” he said.

Besides meeting basic nutritional needs, Mbombela said youngsters with full tummies were more motivated to learn and could thrive academically, socially and emotionally.

The family retailer is also helping to upgrade a food garden on the premises.

It will be tended to by an external gardener before being handed over to the school.

“It will enable us to have vegetables every day,” Mbombela said.

While the intervention addresses an immediate need, SPAR EC sponsorship controller Honey Koba said the vision was to create sustainable support systems that could be replicated at other schools.

Koba reiterated that SPAR could not have rolled out the project without the collaboration and goodwill of its key partners — food manufacturer Premier FMCG and dairy-product specialist Lactalis.

She said Nutritional Boost formed part of SPAR EC’s broader commitment to supporting education, nutrition and community development.

“Our goal is to extend it to more schools once it functions optimally.”

The recently launched initiative comes about a month after SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) provincial manager Dr Eileen Carter said food insecurity and child malnutrition were a major concern.

The SAHRC again raised the topic with the legislature last month.

In September 2025, the director-general of the national department of health revealed that 70 children in the province had succumbed to hunger-related issues since the start of the year.

“Despite the commission’s previous work ... [severe acute malnutrition] and associated child deaths remain deeply concerning,” Carter said.

A SAHRC report, tabled in parliament in November 2023, revealed that 1,087 children presented with severe acute malnutrition in the province between April 2021 and March 2022.

Of those children, 116 died.

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