Northern areas barber celebrated as living legend

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Affectionately known as 'Oom Boy', Pieter Herman ran a barbershop for many years in Highfield Road, Schauderville

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It was a celebration of life, a heartfelt tribute to a man whose legacy as a barber has left an indelible mark on generations.

At 77, Pieter Herman is regarded as a living legend within the hairdressing fraternity.

Born in Oudtshoorn, Herman built an illustrious career spanning decades, during which he cut thousands of heads of hair and earned the deep respect of his community.

Affectionately known as “Oom Boy”, he ran a barbershop for many years in Highfield Road, Schauderville.

His shop became a cornerstone of the northern areas and beyond, drawing generations of fathers and sons who returned time and again, not only for a haircut, but for the experience.

Long queues and hours of waiting never deterred customers. For many, simply being in Herman’s presence was part of the reward.

His remarkable life and contribution were celebrated this week at an event held at the Kelway Hotel in Summerstrand.

The gathering brought together family, friends and fellow barbers, all eager to honour a man who helped shape their craft.

Event organiser Brendon Geswindt said Herman’s influence was undeniable.

“His name carries weight. That’s why we are here today. You cannot be a barber and not be mindful of this legend. He paved the way for us.

“In the days when it was only scissors and a comb, he was there.

“Today, we acknowledge him for what he has achieved and the way he did it. I also want to thank his family for sharing him with us over the years.”

Herman’s daughter, Ronel, said the tribute came as a surprise.

“I didn’t realise how well-known my father was,” she said.

“Though he spent long hours at the barbershop, he was always there for us.

“Unfortunately, he is showing signs of dementia, but otherwise he is healthy.

”He is staying at a private care facility in Humansdorp, where he is well looked after.”

His sister, Orpa Muniz, said her brother’s legacy would endure.

“Pieter started cutting hair at the age of 12. He was a loving father who spoiled his children.

“When Ronel said she wanted to become a lawyer at a young age, he supported her, and today she is practising.

“That made him incredibly proud.

“We must cherish one another while we are still alive,” she said.

Another sister, Sally Wabanie, recalled how Herman’s passion began early.

“As a young boy, he would stand on cans to cut hair in our yard,” she said.

Geswindt said Herman understood the value of his trade beyond a livelihood.

“He knew his next meal was in his clipper, and that his children’s school fees were in that clipper.

“God made room for him, not only to cut hair, but to inspire the next generation.

“His barber chair became a place of rest and wisdom. Though his clipper may now be silent, his influence has touched an entire generation.”

During the event, Herman was presented with a medal in recognition of his contribution and public impact.

His brother, Freddie, said Herman had played an important role in his life, teaching him skills such as playing the guitar.

Ronel expressed heartfelt gratitude to Geswindt and the barbering community for honouring her father while he is alive.

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