Plett filmmaker picks up Double Gold at tourism film festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Plettenberg Bay filmmaker Daron Chatz was rewarded for his documentary on nature sustainability at the International Tourism Film Festival Africa Awards

A heartwarming documentary celebrating nature and reminding citizens of the importance of conservation has earned a Plettenberg Bay filmmaker Double Gold at the International Tourism Film Festival Africa Awards.

The film, Mother of All Mothers, by filmmaker and visual artist Daron Chatz left many astonished and intrigued by the detailed storytelling and connection between people, nature and conservation.

The film breaks down the significance of the Robberg Corridor while reminding citizens of the importance of nature conservation and protecting lands that carry the rich history of human evolution.

It features visuals telling a distinct story of the corridors and the deep relationship between the ocean, plants, soils, rocks and humans.

This story describes the importance of dependence and how respecting this relationship can sustain natural resources for future generations.

The film is part of a larger vision Chatz has been developing around the stories of Origin on the Garden Route and humanity’s deep connection to this landscape.

“The film was an opportunity to explore the type of storytelling I hope to bring into that larger project, while also helping to communicate the significance of this extraordinary environment,” Chatz said.

The eighth edition of the International Tourism Film Festival Africa was held in Johannesburg on June 5.

The entries were adjudicated by 46 jury members — 23 drawn from the film industry and 23 from the tourism industry.

This year the ITFFA attracted 438 entries from 47 countries, of which 174 productions were shortlisted and 102 went on to earn awards.

Chatz said this award validated the message he had been trying to spread to inspire people to think as one with nature.

“Winning Double Gold at ITFFA was incredibly meaningful.

“Awards are always appreciated, but what made this special was the feeling that the judges connected with the deeper message behind the work.

“It felt as though they recognised not only the filmmaking, but also the intention.”

According to Chatz, the story begins with a profound respect for the natural world.

He said Plettenberg Bay was an incredibly special place and he believed that there was an energy in the region that you would not get anywhere in the world.

With Vanessa Brewer, a long-time collaborator and friend, Chatz said they spent time listening, observing and connecting with the place before they picked up a camera.

That approach shaped both the visual language and emotional tone of the film.

“We wanted to create something that helped people feel a connection to the land and remember that we are part of nature, not separate from it.

“The title, Mother of All Mothers, speaks directly to that relationship,“ he said.

“The film is ultimately about our shared mother. It is about listening to her, learning from nature and recognising our place within a much larger story.

“We often talk about protecting nature as though it is something outside ourselves, but we are nature; we are part of this living system.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.