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Police arrest looters during June 30 protests in Free State

Police staged three-day multidisciplinary operation during

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Free State police units curbed June 30 looting while arresting undocumented migrants and inspecting tuck shops. Picture: (SAPS)

There were incidents of public violence, looting and property damage in several districts across the Free State this week.

In Vredefort, police said a large-scale disturbance led to the looting of 20 shops and damage to one police vehicle. Officers arrested four suspects for public violence and one suspect for malicious damage to property for the vehicle damage.

Five shops were targeted by looters in Petrus Steyn, leading to the arrest of 10 suspects.

In Odendaalsrus, three suspects were arrested after businesses were targeted by looters.

In Tumahole, nine shops were looted and four house robberies occurred at properties rented by foreign nationals. In the Sunrise View area of Thabong, seven shops were looted and two police vehicles were damaged. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Police said parallel to managing the public disturbances, they staged a three-day multidisciplinary operation during which 2,153 arrests were made. This included the detention of 581 undocumented immigrants.

About 505 premises, including businesses and tuck shops, were visited. Police issued 582 compliance fines for liquor-related offences.

TimesLIVE

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