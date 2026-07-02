‘Sunshine Simplicities’ celebrates many of SA’s lesser-known destinations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tammy Southby has released her book, Sunshine Simplicities South African Adventures Volume 1, where she chronicles her journeys exploring the beauty of the Eastern Cape

Story audio is generated using AI

A love for the Eastern Cape’s small towns, rich history and remarkable communities has inspired author Tammy Southby to publish Sunshine Simplicities South African Adventures Volume 1, a book celebrating some of SA’s lesser-known destinations through stories and photographs.

The book follows years of travelling and documenting hidden gems across the country, with a particular focus on the Eastern Cape.

Southby said her journey began while travelling extensively for work, when she started photographing the small towns she visited and later created a Facebook page to document her experiences.

“My journey started when I was travelling extensively across the country for business and I started photographing all the small towns that I would visit.

“This, in turn, led me to start a Facebook page, which was more like a digital journal to save all my photos, and then the stories and history began to follow.

“I realise now that my late granny’s love for our country and my late dad’s interest in history had already planted the seed many years before.

“My heart belongs to the Eastern Cape and this is when I realised I know so little about my home and the history and incredible hidden gems that this province has to offer,” she said.

Southby’s online community, also called Sunshine Simplicities, has grown to more than 56,000 followers, while her Facebook page attracts more than three-million page views and more than 250,000 engagements each month.

Encouraged by the response from her followers, she decided to preserve the stories in book form.

The book features 101 short stories written in a conversational style, accompanied by hundreds of full-colour photographs and maps to guide readers through each destination.

She believes social media has become an important platform for promoting local tourism and inspiring South Africans to explore destinations closer to home.

“It plays such an important part in tourism, but we need to keep it real and we need to ignite a sense of adventure.

“Besides history, our province has so much natural beauty to share. Yes, be cautious, but don’t be afraid to explore.

“We need to embrace and preserve that which is right here on our doorstep.

“And we need to promote local tourism destinations, places that are within the average South African’s budget,” Southby said.

The book showcases small towns, Anglo Boer War blockhouses, farm stays, landmarks and the stories of the people who call these places home.

Among Southby’s favourite experiences were visiting a Xhosa chief’s cave in the Amatola forests, staying at Klipfontein Farmhouse near Molteno, exploring the ruins of the Izeli Convent outside Qonce, and meeting unforgettable people during her travels.

Southby is already planning a second volume, which she hopes will feature another 101 stories from her continuing travels.

She hopes to encourage others to explore their surroundings too.

“Do it. Choose a small town, explore all options online, historical places to visit, hiking, running and cycling routes, and book a stay at a small owner-run B&B or farm stay,” she said.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald