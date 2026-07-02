Tensions flare in Kuyga after anti-migrant protests

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Two families from Malawi and Zimbabwe packed their belongings onto a bakkie and left for their countries of origin on Wednesday, following the evacuation of foreign nationals from their homes in Kuyga

As the nationwide protests faded into Tuesday evening, tensions escalated in Kuyga as residents attempted to forcibly remove about 100 foreign nationals.

Police and councillors had to step in and guide the foreign nationals to safety amid the chaos.

On Wednesday morning, a Herald team found families of Zimbabwean and Malawian descent piling into a double-cab bakkie packed with their belongings as they fled the area.

A foreign national said they would take their belongings elsewhere.

“We’re not safe,” he said.

“That is why we are taking our stuff to safe places so that we can get time to find transport that will take us back to our countries.”

It is understood the affected people have been accommodated in a place of safety until they are able to leave.

Another foreign national said they were taking precautions.

“There are a lot of people who are leaving,” he said.

“Some of us are documented.

“They don’t like us now. It is time to go.”

Kuyga residents who spoke to The Herald on Wednesday said the people should leave, regardless of whether they were documented or not.

“They must go. We don’t want them,” a group shouted.

Ward 40 councillor Jason Grobbelaar said the events that unfolded in Kuyga were deeply concerning.

“Regardless of whether they are documented or undocumented, no-one should be subjected to intimidation or vigilante action simply because they are foreign nationals,” Grobbelaar said.

“It is, and remains, the responsibility of the government to verify and enforce the law where necessary.

“If individuals are found to be here illegally, due process must be followed.

“Communities cannot take the law into their own hands.”

Grobbelaar said blaming foreign nationals would not solve the challenges communities faced.

“High crime rates, sewage running in the streets, unemployment, inadequate scholar transport, litter and the housing crisis are the result of years of government failure and poor management.

“Blaming foreigners is not going to solve any one of these issues.

“If our communities want real change, they must channel the same energy into holding the government accountable.”

Community Policing Forum chair Nolan Mathura said in addition to the situation in Kuyga, they had also evacuated about 10 foreign nationals who were in need of assistance in Elands River.

Aside from the Kuyga and Elands River activities, the Bay was reasonably calm during the nationwide March and March movement protests on Tuesday.

And with the metro having been quieter in general than some other parts of the country, mayor Babalwa Lobishe commended residents for the humane and peaceful manner in which they had mostly handled themselves.

“I would like to thank the people of Nelson Mandela Bay for the way they have conducted themselves during this time,” Lobishe said.

“The manner in which our residents have handled the situation demonstrates that we are the people of Nelson Mandela — a community that believes in ubuntu, respects human dignity and allows the rule of law to prevail.”

Lobishe said the Joint Operations Centre would remain operational to monitor the situation closely and ensure the rule of law continued to prevail.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said no serious incidents had been reported in the Bay, except for isolated instances of intimidation in Kuyga.

“To date, 374 Zimbabwean foreign nationals have been received by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Disaster Management Centre for voluntary repatriation,” he said.

He said there had been collaboration with the Zimbabwean embassy.

“The first bus has already arrived to transport the Zimbabwean foreign nationals to the Beitbridge border management centre for processing before they continue to their home country.”

The Disaster Management Centre, working with other stakeholders and NGOs, has been providing support to foreign nationals who are still awaiting transport by assisting with basic necessities such as food, toiletries and essential items for children.

He said the security cluster, including SAPS, Metro Police, municipal security, the Border Management Authority and other relevant stakeholders, continued to monitor the situation closely.

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