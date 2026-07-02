Woman last seen at Despatch tavern still missing

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Sinoxolo Silomtu, 21, has been missing since June 27. Picture:

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Despatch police have appealed to the community to help trace 21-year-old Sinoxolo Silomtu, who was last seen at a tavern on June 27.

A missing person’s case has been opened.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Silomtu was last seen at about 11pm at Manyatis Tavern in Despatch.

She had been with a friend who later left to go home.

Silomtu never returned home, and her whereabouts remain unknown.

“The police are following up on all available leads, and anyone who may have seen Sinoxolo or has information that could assist in locating her is urged to come forward,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det-Const Isaacs on 041-933-8013 or 082-441-7828.

Information may also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or through the MySAPS app.

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