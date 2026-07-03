Breakthrough as woman linked to multiple murders in Kariega gets arrested

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A woman has been arrested in connection with multiple murders in Nelson Mandela Bay. Picture:

The investigation by the Nelson Mandela Bay District Detective Intervention Task Team into a series of murders and disappearances in the metro has resulted in the arrest of a second suspect.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the woman was arrested on Wednesday, and was expected to appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Friday.

She faces a series of charges linked to multiple murders committed in and around Kariega.

“The suspect is linked to the disappearance and alleged murder of Loay Khayat, who was reported missing in Kariega in August 2025.

“She is further linked to the double murder of Earl Classen and Clarissa Swart in Kariega in September 2021, as well as the double murder of Isaac Moses and Merlyn Elkenstead in Kamesh in April 2022.

“The investigation also forms part of the broader probe into the disappearance of Quinton Plaatjies, also known as ‘Doenas’, who was reported missing in 2020,″ Janse van Rensburg said.

The matter is expected to be postponed to July 17 for the woman to appear alongside her co-accused, Donovan Williams, also known as “Poenie”.

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