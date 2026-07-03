‘Enyobeni’ bravely asks the hard questions about underage drinking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amandla Danca Teatro, the Gompo Arts Centre and Rhodes University have staged Enyobeni, a deeply moving production that revisits the tragedy. It is being staged at the National Arts Festival. Picture: ALAN EASON

The devastating effects of the Enyobeni disaster on June 26 2022 continue to reverberate through the KuGompo City community.

Four years later, the questions persist and the wounds of the families of the 21 young people who died in the crowded Scenery Park tavern that terrible night remain unhealed.

In a powerful attempt to confront this pain, Amandla Danca Teatro, the Gompo Arts Centre and Rhodes University have staged Enyobeni, a deeply moving production that revisits the tragedy.

The performance not only seeks to reconcile the senseless loss of life but also raises awareness about the dangers of underage drinking.

The young cast demonstrate a striking awareness of the social challenges surrounding them.

Through compelling scenes, they unpack the roles of peer pressure and irresponsible adult behaviour in enabling underage drinking.

Amandla Danca Teatro, the Gompo Arts Centre and Rhodes University have staged Enyobeni, a deeply moving production that revisits the tragedy. It is being staged at the National Arts Festival. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

In one particularly disturbing moment, a couple grappling with alcohol dependency force their infant child to consume alcohol and pressure their teenage son to do the same.

When he resists, he is met with aggression.

“Don’t you dare go against your father, drink!” his mother orders.

The production interrogates the complex factors driving underage substance abuse, subtly confronting older audience members with the reality that their silence does not shield young people from harm.

While adults — whether on social media or around the dining room table — often accuse young girls of being “forward”, the Enyobeni cast shifts the focus to the dangers of coercion and exploitation.

In another scene, a teenage girl challenges her friend: “You need to leave this life behind and focus on your studies. When was the last time you scored more than 20% in a test?”

The production highlights how impressionable young people are, showing how those who initially resist alcohol often succumb to peer pressure.

Amandla Danca Teatro, the Gompo Arts Centre and Rhodes University have staged Enyobeni, a deeply moving production that revisits the tragedy. It is being staged at the National Arts Festival. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

The final scene leaves a lasting impression.

While one might initially feel that inscribing the names of the 21 victims on the coffins would have added emotional weight, such a choice may have been insensitive to the grieving families.

Ultimately, the absence of names becomes insignificant as the cast closes with placards posing urgent questions: “How exactly did our children die and who is responsible? Where is the accountability?”

Public discourse around the root causes of underage drinking remains strong.

One audience member at the National Arts Festival suggested that geography influenced public response.

“This is a marginalised community, and if Enyobeni had happened in Soweto, for example, I think there would have been greater outrage and maybe even some accountability,” he said.

The final Enyobeni performance will take place at Glennie Hall on Saturday, July 4.