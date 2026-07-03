Monde Wani’s ‘Qaqamba’ wins NAF Ovation Award

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Monde Wani is celebrating national recognition after his production, 'Qaqamba', received an Ovation Award at this year’s National Arts Festival in Makhanda

Eastern Cape theatre practitioner Monde Wani is celebrating national recognition after his production, Qaqamba, received an Ovation Award at this year’s National Arts Festival in Makhanda.

The production, a reimagining of the classic Cinderella story set in a rural Eastern Cape village, was recognised for excellence and innovation at one of SA’s most respected arts festivals.

Wani said the award was both personally meaningful and an important milestone for the province’s creative community.

“I was ecstatic. The National Arts Festival is such a powerful international festival. The Ovation Awards recognise excellence and innovation.

“The recognition of one’s work is a strong statement of confirmation of the quality of the work you have produced,” he said.

Qaqamba tells the story of a spiritually gifted and creative young woman whose journey focuses on breaking free from an oppressive life under her aunt.

Wani said the production explored themes including the tension between tradition and modernity, perseverance, healing from emotional wounds and the power of love.

The production connected with audiences through its unique African interpretation of a familiar story, strong script and blend of storytelling, music, dance and drama.

“The concept of reimagining Cinderella in the African context was very appealing to audiences.

“Bringing the story to a Xhosa village added a powerful texture to the story and imagery.

“The audience experiences a range of emotions,” Wani said.

Despite the success, financial constraints remained one of the biggest obstacles facing his work.

He said Qaqamba was originally intended to be a full-scale musical that had attracted interest from producers in England and the US, but a lack of funding forced him to scale back the production.

“The primary challenge for the production has always been funding.

“I was supposed to create and finish this production as a full-on musical, and producers from England and the US showed interest in touring the production there.

“But I never get funding support,” he said.

Wani said the award was also a victory for the Eastern Cape arts sector, proving that local artists could compete on national stages when given the opportunity.

He hoped the recognition would encourage more creatives to continue developing their craft despite the challenges.

He also urged aspiring artists to remain committed to their work, saying opportunities often came to those who continue creating through difficult circumstances.

Wani believes the province has exceptional talent and that greater recognition and support could open doors for many more Eastern Cape performers and productions in the future.

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