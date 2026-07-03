Political motive probed as first suspect in councillor’s death nabbed

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Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata, third from front, speaks to the media and other stakeholders outside the New Brighton magistrate's court on Friday as a suspect appeared in connection with Ward 27 councillor Sicelo Mleve's murder.

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Police say they have not ruled out a political motive in the murder of slain Nelson Mandela Bay ward councillor Sicelo Mleve, after a major breakthrough in the case.

The first person accused of murdering Mleve at his Zwide office was arrested this week and appeared in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Friday.

Lufunolwethu Nyodi, 20, of Kwazakhele, remains in custody pending a formal bail application.

As Nyodi appeared in court, the empty seat once occupied by Mleve — in his role as ANC chief whip for economic development, tourism and agriculture — cast a heavy shadow over the committee’s first meeting since his murder, leaving colleagues visibly overwhelmed.

Transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha meanwhile lauded the SA Police Service for the swift arrest.

Mleve, a Ward 27 councillor, was gunned down during voter registration weekend at about 6.50pm on June 20.

Two gunmen stormed his office. One of the suspects opened fire before fleeing with two cellphones.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Nyodi faces charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and robbery with aggravating circumstances. He said additional charges could be added later.

The matter has been postponed to July 10. The state has already indicated it will oppose his release on bail.

The media were prohibited from attending court proceedings on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said Nyodi was arrested by the provincial serious violent crime investigation unit in Kwazakhele on Thursday.

“After the shooting, the police immediately launched a manhunt for the two suspects. On July 2, a 20‑year‑old man was apprehended in Kwazakhele,“ Gantana said.

“The investigation continues and further arrests cannot be ruled out.”

Before his death, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality had assigned a security team to the 45-year-old Mleve, who had reportedly received death threats.

His security detail was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Mleve became the second councillor in about a week to be murdered in the province.

Wonele Gontshi was gunned down in Qumbu on June 13.

Elsewhere in the country, in Cape Town, community activist and DA by-election candidate Sinovuyo Dyokwe was shot dead after assisting with voter registration efforts.

Addressing the media outside the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Friday, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata said though Mleve had been in his office with colleagues when the robbery occurred, it was evident he had been the intended target of the gunmen.

“As the police we take this case very seriously.

“We are prepared to oppose bail. The investigation is at an advanced stage and we are close to effecting another arrest. That is all I can say at this stage.

“We believe there were other people behind this hit,” Ncata said.

Asked if the police were aware of the motive, Ncata said they did not want to rule out the possibility that it was politically motivated.

“This case has concerned the police and the country as a whole. It happened at a time when SA is preparing for the November 4 elections.

“We are working very hard in this province to ensure we contribute towards delivering fair elections, where people will be able to go to voting stations without being attacked,” Ncata said.

Ncata added that the number of mass murders that had taken place in Nelson Mandela Bay townships over the past few weeks were equally concerning.

He was referring to the four people murdered in Motherwell, and another four in KwaDwesi, among others, in a matter of a month.

“We cannot afford to have a city that is known for being a murder capital. There is a lot that we are doing as the police to stop this, but at the same time we cannot do this alone. We need help from the community.

“We need community members with information about planned killings to inform the police,” Ncata said.

He stressed that this information could be shared anonymously.

Ncata added that the police had again demonstrated their ability to curb criminal activities in the province.

“The arrest of this suspect will also bring hope for justice and closure to the grieving Mleve family,” he said.

Mleve’s colleagues said at the committee meeting on Friday that they were “an endangered species” and warned that serving communities in SA was increasingly becoming a life-threatening occupation.

DA councillor Masixole Zinto said serving communities should never amount to “applying for a death penalty”.

“We try assist our country, province, city and our communities. We’re not applying for a death penalty. I was shocked when I heard about Mleve’s murder.

“We would like to thank his family for gifting him to us. And also the ANC, his political party, for deploying him in this committee so that he can really champion the betterment of this city, which is something he did diligently.”

Zinto expressed sympathy for his colleague’s young children left behind, saying seeing them at the memorial service had further highlighted the tragedy.

EFF councillor Lindile James recalled working closely with Mleve and became emotional as he described the impact the news of his death had.

“When I woke up that morning to the news that my colleague had died, I stood up and cried.

“That’s a sign of the kind of person he was to us.

“As the EFF, we are sorry, especially for his children. No child wants to grow up without their parents.”

ANC councillor Lubabalo Ludwabe said the party’s wounds had not yet healed.

Ludwabe described Mleve as more than just the caucus whip but a brave community leader who believed in accountability.

He said Mleve had been deeply committed to serving residents, particularly the poor.

Committee chair Bassie Kamana urged councillors to honour Mleve’s legacy by recommitting themselves to serving vulnerable communities, saying he had always placed the interests of “the poorest of the poor” first.

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