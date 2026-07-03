REVIEW | ‘High School Musical Jr’ brings back childhood memories

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The story of 'High School Musical' is brought to life on the Savoy Theatre stage.

For many millennials, High School Musical was more than just a Disney Channel movie.

It was the soundtrack to childhood, complete with catchy songs, memorable characters and enough school spirit to make anyone believe they, too, could break into song at any moment.

Twenty years after the film first premiered in 2006, the story has found new life on the Savoy Theatre stage through High School Musical Jr, presented by the Nicki Ray Academy of Performing Arts.

Opening to a packed house on July 2, the production proved that the magic of East High still resonates, even with a cast that was born after the original film was released.

For audience members who grew up with Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, the production delivers an amazing dose of nostalgia.

Watching familiar scenes and beloved songs come alive on stage was an amazing feeling, while the youthful energy of the cast gave the story a fresh identity of its own.

Leading the production were Peyton van Wyk as Gabriella and Oyinthando Zetu as Troy, both delivering confident performances that showcased their impressive vocal ability.

Their on-stage chemistry carried the heart of the story, while Kgosigadi Semenya brought plenty of flair and personality to Sharpay.

Christopher Plaatjies entertained as Ryan, Carl Draghoender was convincing as Chad, Tiyaylah Hendricks stepped comfortably into the role of Taylor, Amra van Rheede embraced the theatrical nature of Ms Darbus, and Nathan Boland rounded out the principal cast as Coach Bolton.

The production features fan favourites including “Start of Something New”, “Get’cha Head in the Game” and “We’re All in This Together”, giving audiences plenty of opportunities to sing along internally, and out loud.

While the show stays true to the heart of the original story, it also introduces a few creative touches, including an additional musical number and subtle lyrical changes that help make the production its own.

The staging cleverly transforms the Savoy into the halls of East High, capturing the spirit of the film while embracing the possibilities of live theatre.

Rather than attempting a scene-for-scene recreation, the production confidently interprets the story for the stage, allowing the performers’ talents to shine through.

Perhaps the greatest achievement of the show is the reminder that great stories transcend generations.

Though this cast did not grow up watching High School Musical, they performed with a passion that suggests they understood exactly why it became a cultural phenomenon.

For longtime fans, the production offers a joyful trip down memory lane.

For younger audiences, it is an opportunity to discover why a generation fell in love with Wildcats, basketball courts and believing that breaking free is always worth it.

High School Musical Jr runs at the Savoy Theatre until July 10.

Tickets cost between R110 and R150 and are available via nickirayproductions.co.za

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