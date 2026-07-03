Suspect to appear in court for ward councillor’s murder

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A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Nelson Mandela Bay ward councillor Sicelo Mleve.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Nelson Mandela Bay ward councillor Sicelo Mleve.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said members of the provincial serious violent crime investigation unit apprehended a 20-year‑old man in Kwazakhele on Thursday.

“The SA Police Service confirms the arrest of a suspect in connection with the murder of ward councillor Sicelo Mleve.

“This follows a shooting incident at the councillor’s office in Zwide at about 6.50pm on June 20.

“Police immediately launched a manhunt for the two suspects.”

Gantana said on Thursday there was a breakthrough in the case with the arrest of the first suspect.

The man is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday at the New Brighton magistrate’s court.

He is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of firearms. Additional charges may be added.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata said he would address the media outside the court after the court proceedings.

So far, the media have not been allowed inside the courtroom.

“The investigation continues, and further arrests cannot be ruled out,” Gantana said.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Lt-Col Monde Sithole on 082-457-2812 or their nearest police station, or to share information anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

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