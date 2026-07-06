Experts address growing impact of extreme weather

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Homeowners have been cautioned that building in high-risk areas such as flood zones could lead to insurance claims being rejected

Homeowners who build near rivers, flood-prone areas or land overrun with invasive plants risk being denied insurance coverage, leaving them exposed in the event of natural disasters.

This warning was issued during the Garden Route Environmental Forum (GREF) Extreme Weather Reflection Summit held at the Nelson Mandela University main auditorium in George.

The summit, themed “From Disaster to Resilience: Reflecting, Learning and Preparing for a Changing Climate”, brought together experts and stakeholders to address the growing impact of extreme weather.

Among the speakers was Tiger Risk Specialised Insurance Advisors founder and chief executive Ebbe Rabie, who highlighted the risks homeowners faced when they failed to properly assess their properties or neglected land management.

He cautioned that building in high-risk areas such as flood zones could lead to insurance claims being rejected.

Rabie said while some insurers still covered older farmhouses built before current policy frameworks, homeowners should urgently review their policies in light of increasing extreme weather linked to global warming.

He stressed the importance of carefully reading policy conditions and fully disclosing all property details, as these factors could significantly influence the outcome of claims.

With many properties in the Garden Route located in mountainous areas near rivers or surrounded by invasive vegetation, Rabie urged residents to take a proactive approach.

This included clearing invasive plants and ensuring adequate insurance coverage.

He also warned that the frequency and severity of natural disasters were increasing, while some insurance models remained outdated.

“We have experienced several disasters in recent years, and unfortunately this trend is likely to continue,” Rabie said.

“The data I have is about three weeks old, and current figures may already be much higher.

“From an insurance perspective, many impacts are often overlooked, including damage to municipal infrastructure, private property and, most importantly, human lives.

“Trauma experienced by affected individuals cannot be fully measured.”

He said that events once considered rare — such as major floods, fires and storm surges — were now occurring far more frequently.

“These were classified as one-in-100-year or even one-in-500-year events, but we are now seeing them every two or three years.

”This means our traditional risk assessments are no longer accurate,” he said.

Addressing environmental concerns, Dr Arne de Witt highlighted the role of invasive plant species in worsening flood risks.

He said invasive vegetation significantly affected water resources and contributed to soil erosion, flooding and infrastructure damage.

De Witt pointed out that removing invasive plants was more cost-effective than building dams, citing research conducted by conservation authorities and the City of Cape Town.

He said such programmes had also created employment opportunities, benefiting about 70,000 people.

“Invasive species are linked to increased flood risks, soil erosion and even bridge collapse,” De Witt said.

“During recent storms, 90% of invasive species that blocked waterways contributed to infrastructure failures, including damage to Eskom poles and power lines.”

He said while emergency response teams often prioritised repairing damaged infrastructure, insufficient attention was given to clearing invasive plants — a factor that could lead to repeated damage.

The summit featured a range of speakers who addressed weather-related challenges and solutions, followed by panel discussions where stakeholders engaged directly with experts.

It brought together government departments, disaster management officials, environmental specialists, researchers, business leaders, civil society organisations and community representatives.

The aim was to reflect on the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events affecting the Garden Route and SA as a whole.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald