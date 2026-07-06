Zwide singer steps into spotlight with new releases

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Sesethu Maneli has achieved a dream with the release of her first recorded project.

Having shared the stage with gospel music legends including US star CeCe Winans and award-winning Lebo Sekgobela, Nelson Mandela Bay’s Sesethu Maneli is stepping into the spotlight with two newly released singles and an album due later this year.

Signed to The Voice Lounge’s newly launched record label, which debuted on March 19, Maneli is preparing to release her debut album later in 2026.

The Nelson Mandela University graduate, who holds a BA general with majors in industrial psychology and public administration, released two singles on July 3.

Without giving too much away about her album, she said it would have eight tracks.

The Lawson Brown High School alumna, 29, said releasing her first recorded project was a dream come true.

“I am really excited.

“This is my first project ever. I have never recorded anything that was mine.

“This is my first baby through The Voice Lounge.

“Without The Voice Lounge, I would probably have had to wait another five or 10 years because anything related to music is costly,” Maneli, from Zwide, said.

Currently on radio rotation and available on all digital platforms, her singles are Thelu Moya (Pour Out Your Spirit) and Righteous Redeemer.

Thelu Moya serves as a powerful, heartfelt cry for spiritual revival.

“Thelu Moya is an old hymn that is sung in churches, particularly in your Pentecostal, charismatic churches.

“We switched up the chant or melody of the song.

“We modernised it, brought a contemporary sound and added my sound as well.

“The second one, which is the main one, is Righteous Redeemer, because Thelu Moya is a bonus track.

Known for her powerful live performances, Maneli said she was humbled by the response to her two newly released singles.

The Voice Lounge boss, Lungisa Sigobelwana, said they were excited to have the young talent under their record label.

She has been signed to the label for two years.

He said the label was established to ensure that no Eastern Cape musician had to leave the province to pursue their dreams.

“Maneli came as a guest on our online radio platform that started on August 1 2025.

“That is when we identified her. Her album has eight songs, but it was difficult to choose just two songs.

“Her music is not a common sound,” Sigobelwana said.

“When you listen to her music, you will feel and hear that she is ministering even if she is not in front of you.

“We wanted to work with some of the best in SA and brought in Nqubeko Mbatha [renowned award-winning gospel musician, pianist and producer].

“He said she could really sing and that we were going to make magic together.

“That is exactly what we want for Eastern Cape artists.

“That they should not be forced to leave the province to pursue opportunities.

“Her music video is currently being edited and will be released soon.”

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