Gqeberha music maestro heads to the UK

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NMU Bachelor of Music student Mathew Draai is set to perform in the UK later in July

A Gqeberha musician will soon get to showcase his prowess on the piano on one of the biggest global stages as he prepares to perform at the British Isles Music Festival (BIMF).

Fourth-year Nelson Mandela University Bachelor of Music (BMus) student Mathew Draai will take to the stage at the BIMF in the UK this month.

The festival, taking place from July 14-22, brings together a select group of emerging musicians from more than 25 countries for an intensive programme of performances, masterclasses and coaching with internationally acclaimed artists.

Draai said earning a place among this cohort was both a personal milestone and an opportunity to showcase the calibre of musical talent emerging from the Eastern Cape.

“It is a massive honour, but also a responsibility I take seriously.

“Nelson Mandela University has a vibrant, deeply dedicated department of music and performing arts, and taking that name to the UK is a chance to showcase the level of artistry and training emerging from SA and the Eastern Cape.

“I want to show that our musicians can stand shoulder to shoulder with young artists from anywhere in the world,” he said.

Draai will perform a diverse programme comprising solo work, a duet and a trio.

His repertoire includes Chopin’s Ballade No 3, Schumann’s Three Fantasy Pieces for Piano and Clarinet, Op 73, and Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No 1.

Encouraged by his lecturers to audition, the talented youngster seized the opportunity after refining his performance under the guidance of Kobus Buys.

“I told myself that even if I wasn’t accepted, I would at least have tried.

“Receiving the acceptance email, along with news that I had been awarded a bursary, was incredibly exciting and a real validation of the work I’ve put in.

“Right after that initial high, my mind went straight into gear, thinking about the repertoire and realising just how much work I had ahead of me before getting on the plane.”

Preparing for an international festival has meant balancing an intensive practice schedule with completing an original composition and his fourth-year research treatise.

“My preparation has had to be incredibly strategic.

“I’ve spent a lot of time studying the scores away from the piano to build a clear mental picture of the music; while making sure I’m physically prepared for the demands of the coaching sessions and performances.”

He said audiences could expect a programme filled with contrast, ranging from the expressive lyricism of the romantic period to the rhythmic intensity and wit of 20th century repertoire.

“I’ve always been drawn to music because of its ability to communicate emotion.”

Draai’s love of music was nurtured from an early age in a family with deep musical roots.

His late grandfather played in church, one aunt is a retired piano teacher, and another serves as a church organist, with whom he regularly performs.

Music and performing arts department head Dr Rudi Bower said opportunities such as the British Isles Music Festival played an important role in preparing young musicians for international careers.

“Mathew is a diligent and highly focused musician who actively seeks opportunities to challenge himself and grow.

“International experiences such as these expose students to new influences, allow them to measure themselves against global standards and contribute meaningfully to their artistic development.”

Draai said he hoped the experience would strengthen his path as both a solo and collaborative pianist while broadening his artistic perspective.

“I want this experience to solidify my career as a versatile performer.

“Engaging with different musical traditions and perspectives will give me fresh insights that I can bring back home.

“Ultimately, I hope to use what I learn to continue raising my own standards and one day contribute to developing the next generation of South African pianists and music educators.”

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