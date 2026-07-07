Hundreds of dirty nappies dumped along Old Seaview Road

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Big bags of dirty nappies have been found dumped along Old Seaview Road

Nelson Mandela Bay residents have raised serious concerns about piles of dirty nappies that have been dumped along Old Seaview Road.

Hundreds of nappies in big white plastic bags were strewn next to a large section of the road.

The illegal dumping incident has been condemned, with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality stressing that it poses significant health and environmental risks.

The municipality cautioned that the matter could be referred to the appropriate law enforcement authorities for investigation and possible legal action.

Among the first residents to notice the nappies were Trace Grosse and her husband while they were participating in a morning cycle on Saturday.

Grosse said she saw about 10 of the bags, each marked 40kg, that had been filled with nappies.

“It is just repulsive,” she said.

“Secondly, it is not biodegradable.

“I mean, what are we doing to the environment?

“It is repulsive that any human being can think it is acceptable to stop your bakkie and toss out your whatever to that extent.

“I do not care who you are.

“I have lost faith in the human race.”

Ward 1 councillor Dries van der Westhuyzen said he had reported the matter to the municipality, which had confirmed it would collect the waste.

He said he was shocked by the number of bags that had been discarded, adding that they were a health risk to people and livestock in the area.

“There were about 10 big bags that were dumped next to the road.

“I got a complaint, I think on Sunday morning.

“I reported it to one of the officials.

“I went to check if it was still there today [Monday].

“I referred it to the senior supervisor and he said he would send someone to pick it up.

“This is a bit of a shocker, seeing so many bags all at once.

“One can understand if a household throws out a plastic bag with six or 12 nappies but this is something different.”

The municipality confirmed it was aware of reports regarding the incident.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said at this stage the matter was being verified to establish the exact location, the nature, extent of the waste and whether any complaints had been formally logged.

“Illegal dumping of any waste, particularly sanitary waste such as disposable nappies, poses significant public health and environmental risks,” he said.

“Such waste can attract pests, create unpleasant odours, contaminate the surrounding environment and expose communities to potential health hazards if not disposed of in accordance with approved waste management practices.

“Should the reported incident be confirmed, the municipality will arrange for the waste to be removed as soon as operationally possible.

“A further update will be provided once the verification process has been completed and additional information has been confirmed.”

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