Nigeria says two citizens killed during surge in anti-illegal-immigrant violence in SA

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Zimbabwean migrants queue outside the Zimbabwean consulate in Cape Town on June 24 2026 amid fears of anti-illegal-immigrant violence. Nigeria has since condemned the alleged killing of two of its citizens. Picture:

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Nigeria said two of its citizens were killed in South Africa, one of them by police, during a surge in anti-illegal-immigrant violence, and ​threatened to take unspecified action if the attacks persisted.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Monday that it had opened an investigation into the report involving officers. The international relations and co-operation department (Dirco) said Nigeria should send in any evidence it had.

We wish to place the government of South Africa on notice that if the situation continues to persist, all options remain on the table, some of which will be activated if the uncultured and provocative trend of intolerance against foreigners is not addressed — Nigeria’s foreign ministry

One Nigerian man was killed in front of his shop in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, by unidentified criminals, Nigeria’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.

It gave no more details on the circumstances around the incident, which it said took place on Sunday, June 28, when tensions were building before nationwide anti-illegal-immigrant rallies last week.

Our investigation is under way — Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Lizzy Suping

The Nigerian ministry said another man, Emeka Iroegbu, was killed by police officers in Pretoria during an interrogation the same day. It did not say whether the incident was linked to the protests.

Ipid said it received a report on the incident last week. “Our investigation is under way,” said spokesperson Lizzy Suping said on Monday.

The government did not comment on the specific allegations. “Our legal frameworks demand substantive proof rather than public narrative. We have repeatedly invited the Nigerian high commissioner to use these established institutional channels,” Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said.

The army was deployed to bolster security during the protests, which were mostly peaceful but at times turned violent.

Vigilantes have attacked foreign nationals and looted foreign-owned shops on numerous occasions in the past few months, as many South Africans blame illegal immigrants for problems such as crime and unemployment.

Migrant rights groups say foreign nationals are being used as scapegoats for deep-rooted problems.

Mozambique said five of its citizens were killed in xenophobic attacks in late May. South Africa said the number was only two.

Our legal frameworks demand substantive proof rather than public narrative. We have repeatedly invited the Nigerian high commissioner to use these established institutional channels — Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri

Ghana said last week one of its citizens was fatally wounded in a shooting during the anti-illegal-immigrant demonstrations. South Africa said his killing was not related to the protests and accused Ghana of spreading misinformation.

Nigeria’s foreign ministry said on Sunday: “We wish to place the government of South Africa on notice that if the situation continues to persist, all options remain on the table, some of which will be activated if the uncultured and provocative trend of intolerance against foreigners is not addressed.

“The continuing pattern of such terrible incidents is clearly evidence of complicity on the part of security operatives, which raises the question of state responsibility under international law,” the ministry added.

Reuters