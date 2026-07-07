Shark Spotters forced to throw in the towel

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Shark Spotters has announced that its shark-spotting operations in Plettenberg Bay have been suspended from July 1

While marine enthusiasts prepare for the Plett Ocean Festival this week, one of the coastal town’s most valuable nonprofit organisations, Shark Spotters, has announced it will suspend services for the foreseeable future.

Shark Spotters suspended its services, effective July 1, following three years of operation under a memorandum of agreement with the Bitou municipality.

The municipality provided R800,000 to cover salaries and support local employment.

However, Shark Spotters still needed to fundraise for operational costs, which totalled R2,400,095.

The organisation managed to raise R1,284,840, resulting in a shortfall of R1,116,117, and the subsequent decision to suspend services has since been implemented.

“Shark Spotters advises that its Plettenberg Bay shark-spotting operations have been suspended with effect from July 1 and will remain suspended until further notice.

​“Despite extensive efforts over recent months, a new memorandum of agreement with the Bitou municipality has not yet been finalised.

“As our previous agreement expired on June 30, Shark Spotters no longer had either the mandate or the funding required to continue operating the programme.

“This was not a decision we wanted to make, but one we have no choice but to take until a new agreement is concluded.

“This means there will be no Shark Spotters on duty at Plettenberg Bay beaches until further notice,” it said in a statement.

Shark Spotters was established in Plettenberg Bay in 2023 to enhance safety at Bitou beaches, following a fatal shark attack at Central Beach in 2022.

This incident received national attention and raised concerns among beachgoers and holidaymakers about safety in Plettenberg Bay.

The organisation said the suspension came at a time when shark activity remained a real risk, particularly following the recent white shark predation event witnessed off Central Beach, and urged all ocean users to remain vigilant, heed any advice from lifeguards and local authorities and exercise caution when entering the water.

The situation has led to 13 staff members facing unemployment.

In addition, the ongoing training and professional development which includes first aid certification, rope access training, marine wildlife identification, as well as environmental monitoring and data collection will also cease.

Bitou municipal spokesperson Andile Namntu failed to respond by the time of publication.

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