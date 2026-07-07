Walmer crime fears mount with pupil, 15, among four shot dead in house recently

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The fatal shooting of a 15-year-old grade 9 Walmer High School pupil has renewed concerns over violent crime in Walmer Township, where residents continue to struggle with escalating violence and fears for their safety.

The teenager was among four people shot dead at a house in Solomon Mahlangu Camp in the early hours of Monday last week.

According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, Walmer police officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 12.20am.

“On their arrival at the scene, they found the bodies of four people, two males and two females, at a house in Solomon Mahlangu Camp.

“All four victims were shot and killed,” Beetge said.

The perpetrators are unknown at this stage.

The deceased were identified as Simamkele Mdingi, 15, Sihlalhla Madubela, 20, Anelisa Kasika, 23, and Lindiwe Nongalo, 26.

Simamkele’s death in particular has left his teachers and peers in complete shock, highlighting the devastating impact of violent crime on young people in the township.

His teacher, Thamaha Kapa, described him as a good child, who was always respectful.

“He was always playful, he wasn’t very serious.

“I taught him last year in grade 8 as well.

“He was very respectful and he was never rude.

“I will be honest, though, he was not a hard worker with his schoolwork and I had to involve his parents often.

“He was also a soccer player for a local team called Young Chiefs,” Kapa said.

Police are investigating four counts of murder.

The shooting follows a spate of incidents in the township including six bodies found within three hours after four separate murders reported in May.

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