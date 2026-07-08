News

Mashazi asked to present herself, two other Ekurhuleni bosses face arrest

Former city manager Imogen Mashazi has been asked to present herself to police by officers investigating corruption and other malfeasance at Ekurhuleni municipality

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Politics reporter

Sabelo Skiti

Sabelo Skiti

Investigative journalist

Former Ekurhuleni city manager Dr Imogen Mashazi. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

A second senior former official linked to the embattled Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality has been asked to present herself to police.

The Sunday Times, sister newpaper of Business Day, has learnt that former city manager Imogen Mashazi was asked to present herself on Wednesday by officers investigating corruption and other malfeasance at Ekurhuleni.

The imminent arrest is apparently one of four warrants secured by the Madlanga commission task team and follows the arrest on Wednesday afternoon of suspended head of legal Kemi Behari.

The Sunday Times understands that two other officials, one a former top Ekurhuleni law enforcement official and the other a senior manager who testified at the Madlanga commission, are being sought and are expected to be arrested by Thursday morning.

This is a developing story.

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