Sassa fires 14 Eastern Cape officials for fraud and corruption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed 14 officials in the Eastern Cape

Fourteen officials have been dismissed by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in the Eastern Cape for misconduct related to fraud and corruption.

Eleven more officials are facing disciplinary hearings.

The cases have been referred to the police for investigation and Sassa has applied for preservation orders to recover public funds that were lost through fraudulent activities.

The implicated officials allegedly fraudulently approved social grants, unlawful changes to beneficiaries’ banking details and other irregular grant administration practices.

Sassa said more than R3m had been lost due to fraud.

The alleged misconduct was picked up in the Komani, Mdantsane NU1, Dutywa, eMaxesibeni (Mount Ayliff), Duncan Village, Zwide and Qonce offices.

Sassa Eastern Cape regional manager Bandile Maqetuka said every act of fraud committed against Sassa was theft from the poorest and most vulnerable members of society.

“Social grants are a lifeline for millions of South Africans, and we have both a constitutional and moral obligation to protect every cent entrusted to the agency.

“We will not hesitate to take decisive disciplinary and criminal action against any officials who abuse their positions for personal gain.

“Our message is unequivocal — corruption has no place in Sassa, and anyone found guilty of defrauding the agency will face the full might of the law,” Maqekula said.

He said Sassa remained committed to strengthening governance, tightening internal controls and working closely with law enforcement agencies to detect, investigate and prosecute fraud and corruption.

Maqekula said the dismissal of officials involved and disciplinary action against others, showed that Sassa was serious about restoring public confidence in the administration of social grants.

“We are cleaning the system from within while simultaneously protecting it from external fraud.

“Every official entrusted with serving our beneficiaries must uphold the highest standards of integrity, accountability and ethical conduct,” he said.

Sassa appealed to beneficiaries, stakeholders, employees and the public to play their part in protecting the integrity of the social assistance system by reporting any suspected fraud or corruption.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald