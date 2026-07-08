Two Eastern Cape initiates die, others treated for dehydration

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Two initiates sharing one initiation hut have died in Centane on Friday while two others from the same hut remain in hospital. The deaths suspected to be a case of severe dehydration has increased the death toll in the province to six. Picture: Sino Majangaza

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Two initiates sharing an initiation hut in Centane died and two others were treated in hospital for dehydration as the Eastern Cape’s winter initiation death toll rose to seven.

Police have arrested a 71-year-old traditional surgeon accused of operating an illegal initiation school.

Though he has not been charged in connection with the two deaths, he appeared in the Centane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of contravening the Customary Initiation Act.

The deaths occurred on Friday at Msintsana village, in the Theko Springs administrative area, near Centane.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali identified the suspect as Sindephi Dyusa.

“He is facing a charge of contravening the provisions of the Customary Initiation Act.

“It is alleged that on June 27, he unlawfully admitted Siyoliswa Mbanga, 19, to an initiation school without the required medical certificate,” Tyali said.

The case was postponed to July 13 for a bail application.

Police have opened an inquest docket to investigate the deaths of the two young men.

Amathole District Initiation Forum chair Nkosi Zwelidumile Kaulela, accompanied by Mnquma Initiation Forum chair Nkosi Thabile Vuso and other forum members, visited the bereaved families on Monday before meeting the two surviving initiates in hospital.

Kaulela said one initiate was declared dead on arrival at Butterworth Hospital and the second died later at the initiation school.

The four initiates had been sharing the same initiation hut.

“Three of the initiates are cousins staying in the same house. Their mothers are sisters.

“At their initiation hut they were later joined by the [allegedly illegally admitted] initiate, who is one of the two who have since died.

“The two surviving cousins are currently in hospital receiving treatment,” Kaulela said.

The two survivors were found to be dehydrated.

Eastern Cape Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee chair Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima said the latest monitoring report showed seven initiation-related deaths had been recorded in the province this winter.

He said 29 criminal cases had been opened by Friday, including 26 relating to unlawful circumcisions.

Twenty suspects had been arrested.

“We anticipate more arrests this week. By Friday, we had 29 cases opened, including inquests.

“Of that number, 26 involve unlawful circumcisions. The number of deaths has increased from four to seven,” Matanzima said.

“Of the three recent deaths, two occurred in Centane in the Amathole district on Friday, and the third occurred in Quthubeni village in Ngcobo in the Chris Hani district.

“We are disappointed, ashamed and hurt by those losses of young lives.

“All those deaths could have been prevented if there had been a high level of vigilance among parents and the community, and if there had been no elements of negligence among some initiation schools and initiation practitioners.”

The other four deaths were recorded in the Buffalo City Metro, OR Tambo district and Alfred Nzo district.

One case involved an 18-year-old initiate who died after being admitted to hospital from an initiation school at Vergenoeg, near Buffalo City.

According to Matanzima, the initiate complained of weakness before collapsing while walking back to his hut.

“The father visited the initiation school as usual and on June 21 heard that the initiate had complained of weak knees and weakness throughout his body.

“They rushed him to hospital, where he later passed away.

“The father reported that his boy was on chronic medication which he was not taking regularly, especially while attending traditional school,” Matanzima said.

In another case, a 17-year-old initiate died at Nomlacu village, near Bizana, after becoming ill at a legally registered initiation school.

Matanzima said the initiate had complained of fatigue before his condition deteriorated and he was declared dead on arrival at hospital.

A 15-year-old initiate died at Gemvale, near Bizana, after reportedly experiencing hallucinations before collapsing while seeking medical assistance.

Another initiate died in the Mfundisweni administrative area after developing a high fever, excessive sweating, dizziness and drowsiness.

Matanzima urged parents and communities to ensure initiates attended legally registered initiation schools and to report any suspected illegal schools to authorities immediately.

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