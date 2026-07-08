News

WATCH LIVE | Health ombud briefs media on KZN healthcare worker deaths

Officials address safety concerns for frontline medical staff

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena will brief the media today on the findings of a joint investigation into a series of deaths involving healthcare professionals at public health establishments in KwaZulu-Natal.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Subscribe today and enjoy a smarter, sleeker reading experience with The Herald app

2

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

3

BMW adds entry-level iX2 eDrive20 to South African lineup

4

May more Mkhwanazis emerge to expose corruption

5

Fans urged to stop sharing pirated copies of ‘The Polygamist’

Related Articles