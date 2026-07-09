Gqeberha couple crowned African champions in Global Pizza Challenge

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A Gqeberha husband-and-wife team have overcome a travel disaster and a series of last-minute technical challenges to be crowned African champions of the 2026 Global Pizza Challenge.

Misty and Warren Fry, co-owners of Arkenstone Frys, home of Misty’s Pizza and Bistro, claimed the prestigious Overall Winner title and the Best Vegetarian/Vegan Pizza award during the grand finale held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre as part of the Africa Food Show.

But their remarkable journey to the top almost ended before it had even begun.

On the eve of their departure, the couple discovered a devastating booking mistake.

Their flights and rental vehicle had accidentally been booked for the wrong date, leaving them stranded in Gqeberha without transport or valid airline tickets.

To make matters worse, every scheduled flight to Cape Town had already sold out.

The only seats still available were last-minute fares costing more than double what they had budgeted.

Faced with mounting financial pressure and seemingly impossible logistics, the couple reluctantly made the heartbreaking decision to withdraw from the competition.

Then, one unexpected phone call changed everything.

Their pastor contacted them to offer encouragement.

During the conversation, what the couple describe as a moment of divine intervention unfolded.

Though the initial discussion centred around cancelling the trip, their pastor’s conviction suddenly changed, urging them to step out in faith and continue with the journey.

Inspired by the encouragement, Misty and Warren found renewed determination.

Despite the significant financial sacrifice, they purchased the expensive airline tickets and made their way to Cape Town, refusing to let circumstances stand between them and their dream.

Unfortunately, the challenges were far from over.

Back home, Misty — the creative force behind every recipe — perfects her pizzas in a traditional wood-fired oven, where intense heat and natural smoke create the distinctive flavour and texture for which their pizzas have become renowned.

At the competition, however, contestants were required to use a commercial electric deck oven.

Recognising that electric ovens behave very differently from wood-fired ovens, Misty had to completely rethink her approach.

She rapidly adjusted her dough hydration, refined the ingredient ratios and modified her baking strategy to recreate the same light, smoky character and crisp texture normally achieved over glowing embers.

When competition time arrived, Warren stepped into the spotlight, taking charge of the baking while Misty watched anxiously from the audience.

As he worked under intense time pressure, she became his biggest supporter, offering constant encouragement from the sidelines.

Following Misty’s carefully adapted game plan, Warren executed every stage of the bake with remarkable precision.

The result was an authentic Romano-style pizza featuring a beautifully thin, light and airy crust packed with flavour.

Four premium meats delivered rich, savoury depth, while four carefully selected cheeses created a smooth, perfectly balanced base.

Fresh wild rocket was scattered over the pizza immediately after baking, adding a peppery freshness that cut through the richness, before the creation was finished with a generous sprinkling of freshly ground black pepper.

The judges were immediately impressed.

As the international panel sampled the pizza, the stress of cancelled bookings, expensive flights and unfamiliar equipment quickly became a distant memory.

The exceptional balance of flavours, flawless execution and remarkable adaptability earned the Gqeberha pair the competition’s highest honour.

“Against all odds, fuelled by faith, determination and incredible teamwork, we didn’t just participate — we conquered,” the couple said after their victory.

Having conquered the African leg of the Global Pizza Challenge, Misty and Warren now eagerly await confirmation of the remaining international qualifying rounds before learning where and when they will compete in the international grand finale, where they will have the opportunity to take on the world’s very best pizza makers.

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