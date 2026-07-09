Gqeberha family prepare for child’s fourth open heart surgery

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Joshua de Bruin, 10, with his grandparents Shirley and Francois. Joshua needs to have open heart surgery in Cape Town later this month. Picture:

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A family from Chatty are in a race against time to raise funds for their son’s trip to Cape Town, where he will undergo heart surgery.

Joshua de Bruin, 10, was not even a year old when he had to undergo two open heart operations.

His grandmother, Shirley de Bruin, said the child’s problems likely started in utero.

“He has been living with us since he was about a year and four months. He can’t play with other kids because he can contract infections very quickly,” she said.

His fourth open heart surgery has now been booked for July 23.

He had his third in 2020.

The grandmother said during that surgery, his organs started failing, and it was a miracle he was still alive.

“He is 10 years old, but in terms of development and other aspects, he is about two years behind his peers,” she said.

De Bruin said the family were now desperately seeking financial assistance to get Joshua to Cape Town for his operation at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

To help their cause, the family is hosting a fundraiser in the form of an evening of song with the Christadelphians gospel group at 6pm on Sunday at the West End Community Centre.

Tickets cost R80.

De Bruin said funds raised would go towards their travel and accommodation expenses, but feared it would not be enough.

Apart from his heart condition, Joshua also has autism.

He also has problems with his sight, hearing and teeth.

“It is very traumatic for him to go to hospital all the time. He also cannot attend a regular school.

“We had him at a special needs school, but after two days we took him out because he developed a cough. Special needs schools are also very expensive.”

De Bruin, a nurse by profession, said she had to quit her job to look after her grandson, who was in need of constant care. But she had done it lovingly.

“He is so special to us. We love him very much, and we put our faith in the Lord that his health will improve,” she added.

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