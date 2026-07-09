New Bethelsdorp CPF leaders elected to boost fight against crime

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Bethelsdorp police station commander Brigadier Mzwabantu Jada (seated, centre) is flanked by the community policing forum's newly elected chair, Amber Blommetjie, and deputy chair Mark Smith Picture: BRYAN GOLIATH

New leaders have been elected to run the Bethelsdorp community policing forum (CPF) and support the police in the fight against crime in the northern areas community.

The forum’s new committee members, who will serve a five-year term, were elected on Monday at an event attended by police management, CPF district electoral commissioners and community observers.

The committee includes Amber Blommetjie, who has been elected as chair, Mark Smith (deputy chair), Howard Jaftha (secretary), Abdullah Francis (deputy secretary), Marlene Scott (treasurer) and Chantel Camphor (public relations officer).

The three additional members are Felecia Lethese, Eldridge Jerry and Serano Vardy.

Francis and Blommetjie served as committee members in the previous term.

Blommetjie said the committee was pleased to welcome the new members, while continuing to draw on the experience of those serving a second term.

“Our mandate remains clear: to serve, protect and restore the Bethelsdorp community with purpose, passion and integrity.

“Our core function as the CPF is to establish a formal partnership between the SAPS and the community.

“The aim is to promote accountable policing, joint crime prevention and improved safety within a specific police precinct.”

Smith said it was important to identify local crime trends and develop crime-prevention strategies.

“We must monitor the effectiveness of policing and encourage community participation and support victims of crime.

“Co-ordination with government departments, nongovernment organisations, churches, schools, businesses and community organisations is very important.

“We are not here to replace the SAPS, but to assist the police.”

Jaftha said crime needed to be dealt with in a holistic manner.

“Most of the crime is because of the socioeconomic conditions people live in.

“We want to make a change and have shared values.”

Francis said he was happy to be given another chance to serve on the CPF.

“I pray that all of us will work hard to make it work.

“We are here for one purpose and that is to make a difference.

“I am urging all of us to put the [police] station right there on top.”

Camphor said there were now more hands to help the police.

“It is important to always respect the police, and I believe we can move mountains.”

Vardy said he was grateful to be part of the CPF.

“I have worked with the police for a number of years and we want to bring the community closer to the police. The police are our friends.”

Bethelsdorp police station commander Brigadier Mzwabantu Jada told the newly elected members that while their new role would not be easy, it would be worthwhile.

“Some days you will feel like throwing in the towel, but it is important to remember why you are here.

“Trust and respect each other. You have our full support. Congratulations to all of you.”

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