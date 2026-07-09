Riaad Moosa ready to deliver his special dose of surgical wit

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Celebrated standup comedian Riaad Moosa will bring his show “The Best Medicine Comedy” to The Capital Boardwalk on July 10

SA’s Comedy Doctor, Riaad Moosa, is back in the Bay this weekend to perform his new show, The Best Medicine Comedy, and chase away the winter blues with a mix of medical experience and sharp surgical wit.

The celebrated comedian and qualified medical doctor will be enthralling audiences as the host of the show, accompanied by a star-studded support crew of comedians at The Capital Boardwalk on Friday.

The 49-year-old said audiences could expect a mix of relatable family stories, cultural insights and a look into the growth of comedy across the country.

“The Best Medicine Comedy Show is me presenting some of the incredible acts that I admire as a comedian, including established acts like Kagiso ”KG" Mokgadi,“ Moosa said.

“As well as rising stars and local acts, so this is my idea of a mobile comedy club with me showcasing some of the comedians who I admire throughout SA.

“From a health perspective, it is me also trying to promote comedy as a healing tool so there is a two-fold intention behind the title.”

As a seasoned stand-up comedian, he said one of the things he was passionate about was to help support up-and-coming comedians to the best of his ability.

“I am not saying that I am an OG [veteran], but I am trying to shine a spotlight on just comedy as an art form, on the great comedy that we have in the country,” he said.

“I will be doing my jokes as well between the other comedians as the host.

“You know what usually happens in comedy, when you open a lineup show, a lot of comedians want to jump on so the shows can end up going on for very long, because comedians do not often get enough opportunities on stages.

“But I am still keeping things under control; as the OGs I feel we need to develop the industry as well and have comedy develop in Gqeberha.”

In addition to the current touring show, Moosa’s other performance, What’s the Point, will be released as a comedy special soon.

“I am going to take the tour across SA, my special What’s the Point is going to be released pretty soon.

“We are in discussions with different platforms on where it will be released.

“It is my most personal, philosophical, introspective show and I am very excited for people to see that,” he said.

“As I am getting older I have grown to see comedy in a more spiritual way and I think I capture that in my show.

“I feel myself being pulled towards that philosophical way, with What’s the Point being the first one, but in the future there will be more to come that will be similar.”

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