Seven killed, five wounded in two mass shootings in Cape Town

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Police are investigating two mass shootings in Mitchells Plain and Philippi East that left seven people dead and five wounded on Wednesday night. Stock photo.

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Seven people were killed and five hurt in two mass shootings in Cape Town on Wednesday night, with police searching for the gunmen behind the attacks.

The shootings happened about 20 minutes apart in Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain and in Philippi East.

In the first shooting at about 8.10pm at the corner of Laura Street and 8th Avenue in Lost City, Tafelsig, five men were standing outside a tuck shop when armed suspects approached them and opened fire.

Three victims, aged 18, 19 and 51, were shot dead at the scene. Two others, aged 17 and 22, were taken to hospital.

About 20 minutes later, at 8.30pm, police responded to another shooting at a house in Marcus Garvey, Philippi East. Seven people had been shot. Four victims, aged between 17 and 20, died from their injuries, while three victims were admitted to hospital.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the attacks are under investigation. “The motive for the shootings is yet to be determined and forms part of the police investigation,” said a police spokesperson.

Detectives are following up on all available leads to identify and arrest those responsible.

To prevent further violence, police said they have increased deployments in both areas. “Members will maintain a visible presence and continue to conduct crime prevention operations aimed at stabilising the communities and ensuring the safety of residents.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigations is asked to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or submit information anonymously through the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE