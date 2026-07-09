The Herald joins anniversary grocery drive in support of Intsika Community Projects

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As Nelson Mandela Day approaches, Greenbushes-based Intsika Community Projects is celebrating 12 years of serving the community — and here’s how readers of The Herald can help

Greenbushes-based nonprofit organisation Intsika Community Projects has spent the past 12 years supporting vulnerable children and families and is marking the milestone with support of The Herald.

Officially registered as a nonprofit organisation in 2016, Intsika Community Projects provides educational support, mentorship, food assistance and youth development programmes aimed at helping break the cycle of poverty in the Greenbushes community.

Project manager Laura Goosen, who has led the organisation for the past five years, said demand for Intsika’s services continued to grow.

“What started 12 years ago as an outreach by two churches has grown into a registered nonprofit organisation that is deeply rooted in the Greenbushes community.

“For the past five years, it has been a privilege for me to help lead this work and see the impact it has on children and families every day,” Goosen said.

The organisation currently supports about 60 children through homework clubs held three times a week, offering extra mathematics and literacy lessons to pupils from grades 1 to 10.

It also provides additional support to grade R pupils to help prepare them for formal schooling.

Every Friday, about 130 children aged between two and 18 attend the organisation’s children’s programme, where they receive Bible lessons, a nutritious meal and a safe space to discuss personal challenges.

Intsika also mentors young people through a youth discipleship group, runs a youth leadership programme for high school pupils and assists between 15 and 20 families with food parcels and clothing when resources allow.

“Education remains at the heart of what we do, because we know it gives children the best chance of breaking the cycle of poverty,” she said.

“Our homework clubs, mentorship programmes and youth development initiatives are about more than academics.

“They help children build confidence, resilience and hope for the future.”

Goosen said the organisation relied entirely on donations from individuals and businesses to sustain its programmes, with funding covering staff salaries, fuel, educational resources, food and stationery.

Alongside financial contributions, Intsika is appealing for donations of sports equipment such as soccer balls, chess sets and skipping ropes, as well as an electric hot water urn, playground benches and funding for infrastructure upgrades, including a covered outdoor area, paving and improvements to its outdoor bathroom facilities.

“Everything we do is made possible through the generosity of individuals, businesses and organisations that believe in our mission.

“Every donation, whether it’s financial support, stationery, food or sports equipment, helps us create opportunities for children who need them most,” Goosen said.

As part of Intsika Community Projects’ anniversary celebrations, canned food and other non-perishable grocery items will be collected from July 1 to 16 to support vulnerable families in Greenbushes.

The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters said Herald staff would also be joining in on the collection, as well as assisting with handing out hot meals on Friday, July 17.

Donations such as tinned food, toiletries and stationery can be dropped off at The Herald offices.

Alternatively, those wishing to contribute or find out more can contact project manager Laura Goosen at Intsikacp@gmail.com.