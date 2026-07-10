About 590,000 retirement fund members affected as employers don’t pay up

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Thousands of workers’ pensions are at risk as employers fail to pay retirement fund contributions. Picture:

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The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has named 6,064 employers for contraventions of the Pensions Funds Act.

The FSCA said its intention is to continue to protect retirement fund members and promote regulatory compliance across the sector.

Employers reported over the preceding periods have more than tripled. The entity said it increased from 23 funds and 5,430 employers in April 2023 to 75 funds and 16,556 employers by end-February 2026. Of these, the names of 6,064 defaulting employers were stated publicly, based on the severity and duration of the reported arrears

Total arrears are estimated to be R8.33bn, affecting approximately 590,000 retirement fund members.

This represents an increase of R1.04bn (14.2%) from the amount reported as at end-March 2025. Late payment interest now accounts for 43.5% of total arrears.

“Current data suggests that the severity of arrears is increasing, with late payment interest increasing by 21.5%, compared with a 9% increase in the capital portion of arrears. This indicates that outstanding contributions are remaining unpaid for longer periods and continuing to accumulate interest.”

Entities participating in local government funds account for 21.5% of total arrears, while those participating in bargaining council funds contribute 76.9%.

Arrears by municipalities in the North West and Free State provinces remain the most significant within the local government sector, collectively accounting for 79.4% of all municipal arrears.

The FSCA said since its first publication of defaulting employers, total recoveries are reported to have reached R1.01bn, representing approximately 12.1% of the estimated arrears.

“More than 200 employer records have moved into a more favourable compliance position since the previous publication in September 2025. This includes full or partial settlement of arrears, settlement arrangements, or voluntary termination following business closure.

“In the local government sector specifically, interventions by the National Treasury to withhold equitable share allocations from persistently non-compliant municipalities have begun to improve the regularity of contribution payments.

“This underscores the value of continued inter-agency collaboration in addressing arrear contributions and protecting retirement fund members.”

TimesLIVE