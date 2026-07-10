Bay cruise season generates more than R100m

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The continued growth of the cruise industry in Nelson Mandela Bay saw the 2025/26 cruise season generating an estimated R111-million in economic impact for the local economy. Pictured is the Oceania Vista cruise ship docked at the Port of Port Elizabeth.

The continued growth of the cruise industry in Nelson Mandela Bay has generated an estimated R111m in economic impact for the local economy.

The 2025/26 cruise season was brought to a close last week when the city said farewell to the Viking Yi Dun.

The cruise season saw 39 cruise vessels docking in Nelson Mandela Bay, bringing 59,077 passengers and 22,994 crew members to the city.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said this accounted for 16 overnight calls and 23 day visits, providing a boost to the tourism and hospitality sectors, while supporting local businesses and creating employment opportunities.

“This growth is attributed to the Tourism Master Plan the city is implementing, which identified the cruise industry as one of the niche sectors, with significant potential to stimulate tourism and economic growth.

“We are pleased that the economic impact continues to increase, and we are confident that this trajectory will continue to create job opportunities and strengthen the local economy,” Lobishe said.

Member of the mayoral committee for economic development, tourism and agriculture, councillor Bassie Kamana, with acting executive director for EDTA, Wandisile Makwabe, welcomed the Viking Yi Dun and expressed their appreciation to its passengers and crew for choosing Nelson Mandela Bay as one of their destinations.

The Viking Yi Dun, formerly known as the Viking Sun, is a luxury 930-passenger ocean cruise ship renowned for its elegant Scandinavian design, inclusive onboard amenities and adults-only cruising experience.

Speaking during the traditional plaque exchange ceremony, Kamana said the successful cruise season reaffirmed that Nelson Mandela Bay is ready to welcome the world.

“Every cruise ship that visits our shores contributes to our local tourism economy, supports businesses, creates jobs and showcases the unique experiences our city has to offer.

“The estimated R111 million generated during the 2025/26 cruise season demonstrates the growing value of cruise tourism to our local economy.

“We look forward to an even bigger and better season ahead. To all our guests, thank you for choosing Nelson Mandela Bay.”

Harbour master Vuyani Ntsimango also welcomed the vessel, and marked the conclusion of another successful cruise season on Thursday.

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