Family of five found shot dead in Flagstaff home

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A family of five people was found shot dead at their village home in Flaggstaff on Friday morning.

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A family of five, including three children, was found shot dead at their home in Mfundisweni Administrative Area near Flagstaff on Friday morning, with police investigating what they suspect may have been a domestic murder followed by suicide.

The victims were identified as a 50-year-old man, his 37-year-old wife and their three children, aged 16, 12 and four.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said officers were called to the homestead in Magqagqeni locality at about 8.52am after a community member reported the discovery.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of five family members, all fatally wounded,” she said.

Police said all five had sustained gunshot wounds and that a pistol was found next to the body of the adult male occupant.

“A domestic homicide followed by suicide is suspected, but the motive remains unconfirmed. The investigation is active and ongoing,” Gantana said.

She said forensic teams were processing the scene and post-mortem examinations would determine the exact causes of death.

Local traditional leader Nkosi Ayanda Faku, who visited the scene on Friday morning, said the killings had left the community in shock.

“The bodies were discovered by neighbours that morning. This is a deeply sad and traumatic situation. A father, his wife, and their three children were found dead, all with gunshot wounds. We do not yet know what happened and are left in shock. The bodies were found lying in a pool of blood,” Faku said.

According to Faku, the father had telephoned several people, including neighbours, on Thursday night, although it remains unclear why he made the calls.

“It was only on Friday morning that neighbours decided to investigate and found the bodies inside the house. It was a gruesome discovery,” he said.

Faku said the family, who lived and worked in Johannesburg, had returned to their ancestral home for the winter school holidays.

The killings occurred while a Bhisho legislature delegation, led by deputy chairperson Vuyani Jali, was visiting acting AmaMpondo aseQawukeni King Dumelani Sigcau in nearby Ngobozana village.

Police appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the Flagstaff police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

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