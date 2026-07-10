Knysna high school dancer heads to US to compete

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Knysna High School pupil Chioma Tagbo left for the US this week to take part in a dance competition

When Chioma Tagbo joined a hip hop dance academy in Knysna she had no idea that less than a year after she started practising, she would be chosen to represent her academy in the US.

The 14-year-old Knysna High School pupil jetted off to the US on Wednesday to compete in the World Dance Connect competition, as well as to hone her skills through several workshops.

Speaking before her flight, the teenager said the opportunity would not have been possible without the support of her family and friends who banded together to ensure she did not miss her chance to perform on the international stage.

​“I am so excited about the journey and hope I can learn more from the workshop and do extremely well in the dance competition,” she said.

Chioma said her interest in dance was sparked when representatives of the Mexican Dance Academy visited her previous school, Knysna Primary, at the beginning of 2025 to introduce the academy to the pupils.

“As a student who loves sports, I was curious and wanted to give it a try,” she said.

“I’ve always enjoyed dancing, but I had never performed hip hop or danced in front of an audience before.

“When the Mexican Dance Academy announced the competition last year, I thought we would just compete in George for the regionals, maybe win a medal, and that would be it.

“But then we went to Cape Town for the provincial stage, and after that, I made it to nationals.

“I was chosen again, and I couldn’t believe it. I was so happy and proud of myself.”

The talented teen was also chosen for the Western Cape U14 netball team, and plays cricket and athletics too.

But the road to the US was not easy as she faced a new challenge, raising R95,000 for travel and accommodation in Orlando, Florida.

Fortunately, after five months of selling muffins and scones, and with support from the Knysna community, family and friends, she managed to raise the money.

“This was the most stressful time of my life. Raising the funds was hard,” Chioma said.

“I felt like I was asking too much from my parents and that I was the reason my family was struggling.

“I’m grateful for my siblings’ sacrifices and understanding — some of them couldn’t get what they wanted this year because I got all the attention.

“My father’s boss also helped us a lot by providing most of the funds, and other community members and friends also pitched in.”

The grade 8 pupil, who practises dance only on Fridays as a result of her other sporting commitments during the week, said she hoped to be a successful dancer who shared the stage with international superstars, represent SA at netball and become a successful lawyer.