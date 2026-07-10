Make crazy-good dumplings with The Herald Cooking Masterclass

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From learning new culinary skills to sharing laughs in the kitchen, Tarryn Rossi and Hein Bruger brought passion and fun to the last Masterclass. This year’s third instalment of The Herald Cooking Masterclass is on July 31

Looking for the ultimate immersive culinary experience?

Well, the upcoming The Herald Cooking Masterclass is sure to transform your drab winter dinners into a vibrant cooking experiment.

The next event in The Herald Cooking Masterclass 2026 series, inspired by popular movies and themed cinema-to-table, takes its inspiration from Crazy Rich Asians.

Participants can expect a cooking experience inspired by the Asian food culture showcased in the movie.

The masterclass will be hosted at Capsicum Culinary Studio on Thursday July 30, and will explore Asian flavours, dumpling traditions and the importance of food as a way of bringing people together.

Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay chef Sheree Cloete said dumpling-making was traditionally a social activity where family and friends gathered together to prepare food, much like the actors in a scene from the movie Crazy Rich Asians.

“Participants will have the opportunity to work together, sharing techniques and creating their own dumplings as part of a communal cooking experience.

“Dumpling-making is a skill that anyone can learn. Participants will be guided step-by-step through the process, from preparing the filling to folding and shaping the dumplings,” Cloete said.

“The experience is designed for beginners, as well as food enthusiasts looking to improve their techniques.”

Participants will use selected beef, prawn and vegetarian fillings inspired by traditional Asian flavours.

“We will also make a dipping sauce to accompany the dumplings,” Cloete said.

“Dumplings are incredibly versatile and are ideal for preparing in advance and enjoying as a social meal.”

The Cooking Masterclass will include complementary dishes that showcase Asian cuisine and enhance the dumpling-making experience.

Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay chef Cassey Goliath will be demonstrating Kung pao chicken, which will accompany the dumplings.

Gravel Junction managing director John Hooper said the best choice in the Three Peaks Range to pair with the dumplings was the Three Peaks Chenin Blanc 2026.

“The fruitiness of the wine combined with natural acidity will cut through the saltiness to balance the palate,” Hooper said.

Living up to their slogan “Great Food from the Village”, Sunridge SUPERSPAR will provide all the ingredients for the upcoming Masterclass event.

“We have only heard good things about the Masterclasses and the fact that we can be involved with something fun and exciting around food fits in exactly with our new logo and slogan, ‘Great Food from the Village’,” Sunridge SUPERSPAR owner Ruan Bower said.

“We pride ourselves in having a huge range that includes Asian ingredients and other artisanal and imported products.

“In the new revamped, bigger store, that offering will also increase and take centre-stage.”

The 2026 The Herald Cooking Masterclass series is sponsored by Sunridge SUPERSPAR, along with the host team, The Herald, and long-standing partners, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay.

Limited seats are available. Book your spot for The Herald Cooking Masterclass at Capsicum Culinary Studio at Greenacres on Thursday, July 30 from 6pm to 8pm at bit.ly/heraldcookasian26.

Tickets are R420 per person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, basket of ingredients, fun and interactive dining experience, complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine, compliments of Three Peaks Wine.

For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za or 041-504-7135.