Masemola ends Nelson Mandela Bay visit behind closed doors

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Co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Dickson Masemola addresses councillors at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

The final day of co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Dickson Masemola’s intervention meeting in Nelson Mandela Bay unfolded largely behind closed doors on Thursday.

Journalists were ordered out of the strategic session in the morning and a promised media briefing was later cancelled.

This comes as Masemola led a blistering attack on Nelson Mandela Bay’s political and administrative leadership on Wednesday, with efforts to fix the metro likened to “saving a pig stuck in the mud”.

He said years of governance failures, political instability and corruption had left the city deeply dysfunctional.

During his closing remarks on Thursday, Masemola said he was hopeful the two-day session would get the city working.

“These past two days that we have spent here, I’m much more confident because the men and women who have gathered here are fired up in their imaginations to get this city right.

“I must also appreciate senior officials who are here from various government departments.

“Society is getting sophisticated, advanced, and how we perform and how we behave, as individuals and as parties, becomes extremely important.

“We are confident that Mandela Bay metro will once again rise and be a formidable institution.

“As we advance the process of professionalisation of local government, which means officials going forward, their appointments will not be based on political suitability.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya apologised to the media for the cancelled media briefing.

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