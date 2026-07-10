National Arts Festival productions head to Gqeberha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The cast of ‘Aladdin Junior’, one of the Sonwa Sakuba Institute for Performing Arts shows heading to Gqeberha

In what has become an annual tradition, the Sonwa Sakuba Institute for Performing Arts will once again bring productions it showcased at this year’s National Arts Festival in Makhanda to the Isithatha Theatre in Gqeberha.

The two-day event in Walmer will give Nelson Mandela Bay residents the opportunity to experience four diverse performances fresh from SA’s biggest arts festival.

Taking place on Saturday July 25 and Sunday July 26, the programme includes the family theatre production, Aladdin Junior, musical tribute Afrika Sings, a live music performance by rising singer Ntlokoma Masangwana and a comedy show by Thumamna Sibhozo.

The Sonwa Sakuba Institute is based in KuGompo City.

Founder and artistic director Sonwa Sakuba said returning to Gqeberha after the National Arts Festival had become an important tradition for the institution.

“We always come back to Gqeberha after the National Arts Festival because it has become part of our annual tradition.

“This year, even though it was a smaller festival with fewer shows, you could still feel that the spirit of the festival was alive.

“The shows were incredible, and it reminded us why we need to continue fighting to keep this festival going,” Sakuba said.

Sinenhlanhla Ngema, one of the performers in Afrika Sings, said the production highlighted the power of music to preserve history, celebrate new voices and bring audiences together.

“I hope the audience joins us in appreciating music, old and new, and recognises the importance of celebrating new storytellers so the rich history of our South African music can continue to flourish.

“The show and the reactions from our audiences are a reminder of the profound way in which the music of our legends always unites people from different worlds, bringing them together to sing, dance, and ultimately share the moment and the memories of the music as if they’ve known each other since birth,” Ngema said.

Singer Ntlokoma Masangwana will also take to the stage with a performance that blends his original music with the soulful sound that has earned him a growing following online.

“My music has received great love on social media and across streaming platforms, even from people outside SA, but not many have experienced me performing the music.

“I am grateful to be able to share my music with the people who continue to support me.

“Audiences can expect to experience my spiritual connection with the craft, what music means to me, and they will get to journey with me through the music they’ve come to love,” Masangwana said.

Adding laughter to the weekend’s lineup is comedian Sibhozo, whose performance promises an evening of relatable humour and storytelling.

“I would describe my brand of comedy as real, raw, quirky, fun and introspective.

“What people can expect from Emotional Black Male is me trying my best not to cry as I share stories about growing up and being an emotional black male, and if you don’t come to my show, you hate me,” Sibhozo said.

The productions will run at the Isithatha Theatre in Walmer, with the first show scheduled for noon on Saturday and the final performance taking place at 4pm on Sunday.

Audiences will have multiple opportunities to catch the different productions throughout the weekend.

Tickets are available through Webtickets, priced between R100 and R150, with scholars eligible for special discounted rates.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.