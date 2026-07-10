Plett Ocean Festival launches with scenic coastal cruise

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Media and stakeholders are treated to whale and dolphin sightings, as well as sweeping views of Central Beach and the iconic Robberg seal colony in Plettenberg Bay. Picture:

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The Plett Ocean Festival officially set sail this week with a launch event that brought stakeholders and media together for a boat cruise along the Plettenberg Bay coastline.

Guests were treated to whale and dolphin sightings, as well as sweeping views of Central Beach and the iconic Robberg seal colony — offering a fitting introduction to this year’s theme, “Winter Reimagined”, which encourages visitors to rediscover the coastline during the quieter winter months.

The launch forms part of a broader programme that began on July 3 and runs until July 12, featuring daily activities such as guided visits to the Robberg seal colony, ocean safaris, and introductory scuba diving sessions in a heated pool.

The festival will culminate in a three-day marine symposium at the weekend, aimed at educating the community about marine conservation and ocean life.

Following the cruise, attendees gathered for a beach walk and brunch at Walkers Beach accommodation.

Bitou executive mayor Jessica Kamkam, who welcomed guests at the launch, emphasised the importance of reconnecting people with nature.

“We cannot separate people from nature, and we cannot separate conservation from people,” she said.

“When we speak about heritage, we often think only of culture and tradition, but nature is also our heritage.

“Experiences like these remind us that we are all connected and depend on one another for survival and growth.”

Acting Plett Tourism CEO Cindy Wilson-Trollip highlighted that the festival goes beyond celebration, focusing on education, community engagement and sustainability.

“It’s about turning celebration into connection,” she said.

“We are educating locals through research presentations, school programmes and partnerships with organisations such as Shark Spotters, the National Sea Rescue Institute and local guides, focusing on water safety and marine conservation.”

She noted that about 200 children participated in educational programmes during the week, forming part of the festival’s broader social responsibility initiatives.

Tavcor Motor Group dealer principal Jacques Herselman, one of the festival’s sponsors, said the company was proud to support the initiative.

“For more than 70 years, we’ve been deeply involved in community development,” he said.

“It’s not only about selling cars — it’s about investing in the communities we serve and helping protect the environment that makes this region so special.”

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