Spar recalls selected yoghurt products over production fault

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Consumers have been urged to return recalled Spar yoghurt products after a safety alert.

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Consumers have been urged not to eat selected Spar yoghurt products after a production fault prompted a nationwide safety recall, with the products potentially causing a stomach upset.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) announced on Thursday that Spar had recalled selected yoghurt products after identifying a machine malfunction during production that caused some products to “blow”, affecting their taste, smell and appearance.

The recall affects selected Spar Fat Free Yoghurt, Low Fat Yoghurt, Double Cream Yoghurt, Indulge Double Cream Yoghurt and Spar Active Drinking Yoghurt products.

According to the NCC, the affected products have a sell-by date of August 9 2026 and a use-by date of August 12 2026. They have been sold at Spar stores across South Africa from June 15.

Consumers who have bought any of the affected products have been advised not to consume them.

Instead, they should return the products to their nearest Spar store for a full refund or exchange.

The NCC encouraged consumers to respond promptly to product safety recalls.

The affected products include:

Spar Low Fat Strawberry Yoghurt with Fruit (500g)

Spar Low Fat Fruit & Orange Yoghurt (150g)

Spar Low Fat Passion Fruit & Orange Yoghurt (1kg)

Spar Low Fat Plain Yoghurt (1kg)

Spar Low Fat Mixed Berry Yoghurt (1kg)

Spar Fat Free Peach & Apricot Yoghurt (500g)

Spar Active Drinking Yoghurt Strawberry & Oats (300ml)

Spar Active Drinking Yoghurt Blackcurrant, Apple & Oats (300ml)

Spar Double Cream Yoghurt Black Forest (1kg)

Spar Indulge Double Cream Yoghurt Strawberry and White Choc (100ml)

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