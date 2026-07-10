Teenager dies after allegedly falling into maize harvester blades

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Gariep police have registered an inquest docket following the death of an 18-year-old male at a farm in Allemansdrift. Picture:

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An 18-year-old has suffered a tragic death after he allegedly slipped from a harvester and fell into the blades at a farm in Allemansdrift, near the Gariep dam.

Free State police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.

According to a preliminary investigation, Riano Marries, who stayed at the farm where he was working, slipped from the harvester and fell into the blades and got sucked into the maize bucket.

The driver informed the police that he felt the machine “block” and when he looked back he realised what had happened. He immediately stopped and pulled the injured male out. Emergency medical services were contacted. They confirmed the death of the 18-year-old male on arrival.

Police said they do not suspect foul play.

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