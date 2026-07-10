Ward 4 secures R20m for roads, sewer and electricity upgrades

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A spaza shop sells basic goods in Walmer Township. A number of upgrades are planned for the area

Story audio is generated using AI

Nelson Mandela Bay’s ward 4 will become a major construction site during the 2026/2027 financial year following the allocation of more than R20m for various infrastructure projects.

The ward comprises parts of Walmer and its surrounding informal settlements.

Projects include road upgrades, surfacing of gravel roads, stormwater and sewer reticulation, water infrastructure improvements, electrification of informal settlements, construction of communal ablution facilities and the installation of drinking water standpipes.

The largest allocation, amounting to R6m, has been set aside for a sewer reticulation project in Walmer Township.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said the municipality was responding directly to the priorities raised by residents during the budget public participation engagements.

“Walmer, particularly Walmer Township, has significant infrastructure backlogs that require urgent attention,” she said.

“Residents consistently raised these challenges during participation meetings.

“We have committed ourselves to delivering the infrastructure our communities need.”

An amount of R8.6m has been allocated for roadworks, stormwater improvements and the tarring of gravel roads.

Electrification of informal settlements will also be prioritised, with R2m allocated.

“We understand that reliable sanitation infrastructure is fundamental to restoring the dignity of our communities,” Lobishe said.

“We cannot ignore the historical service delivery backlogs that many of our residents continue to experience.

“That is why we are prioritising these investments and ensuring that our budget reflects our commitment to delivering improved basic services.”