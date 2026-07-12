Chikunga, deputy probed over jobs for pals and relatives

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Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister in the Presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities. File photo.

The Sunday Times this week established that Sindisiwe Chikunga, the minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, and her deputy Steve Letsike are being investigated by the Public Service Commission (PSC) for allegedly irregularly filling posts in their private offices and the department for friends and relatives.

The allegations are contained in a whistleblower complaint that was submitted to the PSC in March 2026.

Chikunga and Letsike are accused of improperly handing out a range of posts, from chief director to food aide.

Last week the Sunday Times revealed how Chikunga’s chief of staff, Zanele Mthembu, and private assistant Lesego Itumeleng’s secondment expired in June 2025. Public service minister Mzamo Buthelezi’s directive for them to return to their original department was ignored by Chikunga.