Suspect arrested soon after fatal Zwide shooting

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The Zwide murder suspect and Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata at the arrest scene. Picture:

A 33-year-old Gqeberha man will appear in court this week in connection with the fatal shooting of a Zwide resident at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the shooting occurred at a residence in 1st Avenue, Zwide, at about 1.30pm on Saturday.

The 52-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene.

“Following up on information received, SAPS members immediately launched a search for the suspect,” Gantana said.

“Their rapid response led to the arrest of a 33-year-old man a short time later.”

Gantana said an unlicensed firearm and ammunition allegedly found in the suspect’s possession was seized.

“A murder docket has been opened at SAPS Kwazakhele for further investigation.

“The suspect faces charges of murder as well as illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata, who attended the crime scene, said the rapid response by the police officers demonstrated their unwavering commitment to bringing violent criminals to book.

“I commend the Kwazakhele members for their professionalism, dedication and teamwork in effecting this arrest within such a short space of time.

“We remain resolute in our fight against violent crime and will continue to pursue those who threaten the safety and security of our communities.”

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