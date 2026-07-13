Anele Tembe inquest to begin in September

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The inquest into the circumstances of Anele Tembe’s death has been delayed.
The National Prosecuting Authority said the magistrate is unwell and the hearing is now set down for September 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16.
Tembe, who had been dating rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, fell to her death at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in 2021. Forbes was fatally shot in Durban in 2023.
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