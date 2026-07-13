Gqeberha resident inspired by diagnosis to live life unfiltered

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Langa Lucwaba, founder of Langa Unfiltered Living, is using her personal mental health journey with ADHD and PMDD to create support spaces for others navigating their own wellness journeys.

A mental health journey marked by years of emotional struggles and eventual life-changing diagnoses has inspired Langa Lucwaba to establish Langa Unfiltered Living (LUL).

The Gqeberha resident said LUL is a wellness initiative aimed at supporting others navigating similar challenges and creating safe spaces where people can feel seen, heard, understood and supported.

Lucwaba is sharing her personal experience with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) to raise awareness about mental health, encourage people to seek help and reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.

After years of struggling without clear answers, Lucwaba said receiving the correct diagnoses helped her better understand herself and inspired her to create the support system.

“When my psychiatrist and I reviewed my medical records from my previous hospital admissions, we noticed that every time I had been admitted, I had asked for heat patches for severe back pain and medication for menstrual pain.

“After comparing my medical history with my menstrual records, my psychiatrist confirmed that I had PMDD, which had been contributing significantly to my mental health struggles.

“Around the same time, I was also diagnosed with ADHD,” Lucwaba said.

She said receiving both diagnoses gave her a new understanding of experiences that had shaped much of her life and marked the beginning of a more targeted approach to managing mental health.

“Getting the right diagnoses helped me understand what was happening.

“I learnt to work with my brain and my body instead of constantly fighting against them, and that has made a huge difference in how I manage my mental health,” she said.

Not long afterwards, Lucwaba attended a camping getaway in Kalatsu near Mount Fletcher, where she found herself surrounded by mountains, flowing rivers, waterfalls and the quiet sounds of nature.

She described the experience as a turning point that brought her peace, renewed hope and clarity about her purpose.

“I started Langa Unfiltered Living because I know how lonely and overwhelming a mental health journey can be, and I wanted to create the kind of support I wish I had.

“It is for anyone navigating mental health challenges.

“We walk alongside people, connect them with the right resources and remind them that they don’t have to face their journey alone,” she said.

The organisation offers a range of wellness services, including 14-day hand-holding journey programmes, student and employee wellness journey programmes, mental wellness comfort packs, wellness information sessions, retreats, getaways and workshops that promote emotional well-being, self-care, resilience and personal growth.

For more information about Lucwaba’s work and Langa Unfiltered Living, visit the initiative’s verified Facebook page, Langa Unfiltered Living.

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