Suspected church robber flip-flops on guilty plea

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Assemblies of God Church in Kwazakhele, where congregants were robbed last month by a group of men

A 23-year-old man accused of robbing congregants at a Kwazakhele church dramatically flip-flopped on his plea in court — first claiming innocence, then indicating he would plead guilty, before backtracking again.

Before being denied bail in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Thursday, Unamandla Mngcongo said he would plead not guilty to the robbery charge.

He was, however, brought back to court on Friday for a potential guilty plea.

In yet another surprise twist, the court heard that Mngcongo had once again changed his mind and would stick to his plea of not guilty.

His case was accordingly postponed to September 9 for further investigation ahead of trial.

He faces a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances after seven people wearing balaclavas stormed the Assemblies of God Church on the morning of June 7.

The congregants were held at gunpoint and forced to hand over their cellphones and cash.

One of the victims managed to alert the police, who gave chase and arrested Mngcongo in the vicinity.

He was also allegedly found in possession of some of the stolen devices.

During his bail application before magistrate Fundile Matoto earlier in the week, Mngcongo said he would plead not guilty to the charges but did not wish to disclose the basis of his defence at this stage.

He said he would do so during the trial.

The state had, meanwhile, opposed his bail bid due to the seriousness of the offence, and prevalence of such crimes.

Several suspects were also still outstanding.

The state also claimed that after his arrest, Mngcongo had admitted to his role in the robbery but had since denied any wrongdoing.

The group had broken through the back window of the church during a Sunday morning service at about 11am.

The shocked congregants were forced to open their banking apps on their cellphones to transfer money. Their devices were then forcibly taken.

The state said as the robbery unfolded, one of the outstanding suspects swaggered to the keyboard at the front of the church, announcing he was about to play his favourite song.

He began striking the keys, leaving the already terrified congregants even more stunned as they watched the surreal moment play out.

The group then fled through the same window they had used to enter the church.

According to the charge sheet, the robbers made off with about 15 cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald