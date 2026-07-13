The dark truth about Bay’s traffic lights

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Damaged traffic lights dropped off by a resident in front of the municipal office in Market Street, Kariega

One here, one there ... traffic lights are down everywhere.

A Herald team took a quick trip through Nelson Mandela Bay and found almost 200 traffic lights to be non-operational across just three streets, with more failures scattered around the metro.

The situation had become so bad in Kariega that a businessman opted to load some of the fallen infrastructure and drop it off at a local customer care centre in an effort to force the municipality to take action.

A count conducted over a route of just more than 20km along Caledon Street, Durban Street and Stanford Road found 193 non-functioning traffic lights, while only about 70 operational traffic lights were recorded along Stanford Road.

Traffic lights were knocked over and lying on their sides or on the islands between roads, with others having been stripped of their electric cables.

The assessment comes amid growing frustration among residents and business owners who say broken traffic lights have become a daily hazard for motorists and pedestrians, with some intersections operating without functioning signals for extended periods.

The situation is particularly bad in the Garden Town, where almost none of the traffic lights along two of the town’s main roads are working.

The municipality said it was aware of the issue and had allocated millions of rand towards rectifying it.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said about 75 traffic signal intersections were currently non-operational, with the rest still working despite sustained incidents of vandalism, theft of electrical infrastructure, illegal electricity connections and damage resulting from vehicle collisions.

Kariega shop owner Jevon Dyer, who has been vocal about the impact of vandalised traffic lights in the area, said he decided to take action on Thursday after having witnessed accidents at the intersection outside his Caledon Street business.

“People have had accidents in front of my shop because the traffic lights don’t work,” Dyer said.

“I took three broken robots that were just lying there and took them to the customer care building and put them in front of the door.

“I only removed the ones that were not connected because I didn’t want to do anything illegal.

“Since then, more broken traffic lights were dropped off there this [Friday] morning.

“I am doing the municipality a favour.”

Dyer said the overwhelming response he had received on social media showed just how frustrated residents had become.

“People are in full support of what I am doing.

“Hopefully, this will get our municipality to take notice and actually do something to fix the problem.

“I have struggled as a result of the vandalism so much that I even had to close another shop.”

According to Dyer, the broken traffic lights were initially dropped off directly in front of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Customer Care building in Market Street.

However, when a Herald team arrived, they had been moved to the side of the entrance to allow members of the public access to the building.

Most of the damaged traffic lights recorded appeared to have been vandalised, with internal wiring removed from several units.

Damaged traffic lights dropped off by a resident in front of the municipal office in Market Street, Kariega (Werner Hills)

DA MPL Retief Odendaal said the widespread vandalism came at a high cost to the municipality.

“I think we know that there are organised vandalism syndicates in Nelson Mandela Bay,” he said.

“If people vandalise the traffic signalling it can cost the city anything up to R250,000 a pop.

“We need to be able to curb cable theft if we are going to be able to ensure that we’ve got working traffic lights and streetlights, and to do that we are going to have to take a strong stance against illegal scrapyard dealers, shut them down and monitor what happens at the formal scrapyards that do have consent.”

A traffic light knocked over by a motorist in Caledon Street, Kariega (Werner Hills)

Soyaya said the municipality was aware of the situation and the roads and transport directorate was implementing an annual traffic signal maintenance programme to the value of R7m for the 2025/2026 financial year, with repairs prioritised according to public safety risks, traffic volumes, the strategic importance of intersections and the extent of the damage.

“The municipality understands the frustration experienced by residents and road users and wishes to assure the public that every effort is being made to restore affected traffic signals as quickly and efficiently as possible within available resources.”

Kariega remains the area most severely affected, with more than 16 intersections non-operational, largely because of extensive vandalism.

He said over the past 12 months, the municipality had successfully restored 10 traffic signal intersections across the Bay to full operation while continuing to respond to new incidents.

“Together with Sanral, a pilot project commissioned during April 2026 at the R75 and N2 interchange incorporates solar energy, wind power, CCTV surveillance and armed response capability to improve infrastructure resilience and reduce vandalism.”

He said the cost of repairs varied according to the extent of the damage.

“Where infrastructure has been extensively vandalised or destroyed through vehicle collisions, the average cost of reinstating a traffic signal intersection ranges between R250,000 and R400,000.

“These costs include replacing signal poles, controllers, signal heads, underground cabling, power supply infrastructure and associated civil works.”

During the 2026 and 2027 financial year, the municipality will prioritise upgrades and restoration along the following routes:

Stanford Road;

Kempston Road;

Cape Road;

Govan Mbeki Avenue;

R75 in partnership with Sanral; and

R335 Addo Road in partnership with Sanral.

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